JEE Main 2021: Know Preparation Tips, Salient Topics And Weightage

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) is a computer-based test conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year for admission to 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes. Candidates can appear for either one or both entrance examinations. The best of the two scores is considered for the ranking.

Field of engineering and technology is booming at a high rate, therefore, attracting more students. Competition is fierce and everyone is aiming for the best. In such a competitive world, it gets essentially imperative to be prepared for what’s coming next. And not having a smart JEE main preparation strategy for an exam can affect the results. This article will help you find the most important topics according to their weightage and strategies required to prepare for JEE Main 2021.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

JEE Main: Syllabus and exam pattern

Acing JEE Main with a high score is nothing less than winning a battle. And your enemy in this battle is a huge pile of JEE main syllabus that you are required to conquer. Having a sound knowledge of the complete JEE Main syllabus and JEE exam pattern is of extreme importance for students preparing for JEE Main.

Important topics for JEE Main





Subject Branch Percent wise Coverage of Topics in JEE Main (past years) Physics Mechanics 30% Heat and Thermodynamics 7% Electrostatics and Current Electricity 17% Magnetism and Electromagnetic Induction 13% Optics and Waves 3% Modern Physics 10% Simple Harmonic Motion, Waves and Elasticity 7% Semiconductor Devices, Electromagnetic Waves and Principles of Communication 13% Chemistry Organic Chemistry 30% Inorganic Chemistry 30% Physical Chemistry 40% Mathematics Coordinate Geometry 17% Calculus 27% Algebra 27% Vector/3-D Geometry 10% Trigonometry 6% Sets and Relations, Mathematical Reasoning, Statistics 13%





Complete syllabus of JEE Main





Mathematics Physics Chemistry Sets, relations and functions Physics and measurements Some basic concepts of chemistry Complex numbers and quadratic equations Kinematics States of matter Matrices and determinants Laws of motion Atomic structure Permutations and combinations Work, energy and power Chemical bonding and molecular structure Mathematical induction Rotational motion Chemical thermodynamics Binomial theorem and its simple applications Gravitation Solutions Sequences and series Properties of solids and liquids Equilibrium Limit, continuity and differentiability Thermodynamics Redox reactions and electrochemistry Integral calculus Kinetic theory of gases Chemical kinetics Differential equations Oscillations and waves Surface chemistry Coordinate geometry Electrostatics Classification of elements and periodicity in properties Three-dimensional geometry Current electricity General principles and process of isolation of metals Vector algebra Magnetic effects of current and magnetism Hydrogen Statistics and probability Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents S - block elements - alkali and alkaline earth metal, P - block elements, group 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 elements, D and f block elements Trigonometry Optics, Dual nature of matter and radiation Coordination compounds, Environmental chemistry Mathematical reasoning Atoms and nuclei, Electronic devices Purification and characteristics of organic compounds, Some basic principles of organic chemistry Communication systems Experimental skills Hydrocarbons, Organic compounds containing halogens, oxygen and nitrogen Polymers, Biomolecules, Chemistry in everyday life, Principles related to chemistry





JEE Main exam pattern





Paper Subjects Type of questions BE/BTech.

Paper 1 Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry BArch

Paper 2 Mathematics Part I Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value Aptitude Test Part II Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Drawing Test Part III Questions to test drawing aptitude B Planning Paper 2 Mathematics Part I Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value













Best books for JEE Main 2021:

Your books and study material play a huge role in your JEE exam preparation. JEE Main is considered as one of the largest and most competitive examinations in our country. Hence, it becomes important for students to invest appropriately in study material. Selecting the best books and references is undoubtedly one of the most essential parts of your JEE Main preparation.

There are various factors that decide the credibility of a book such as the selected study material should clear the basic concepts, it should provide strategies to solve questions within the time constraint and many more. To help you prepare for JEE Main, we have compiled a list of the best study material and complete syllabus for JEE Main examination.





Physics :





S. No Name of the book and author Book will be best for 1 Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma Quality problems on all topics 2 Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker Concepts of all the topics 3 Understanding Physics by DC Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for Electricity & Magnetism

Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2)

Optics & Modern Physics

Waves & Thermodynamics Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems 4 Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov Practising problems 5 Understanding physics by Freedman and Young Explanation, the theory of all topics 6 Problems in physics by SS Krotov Practising problems 7 Problems and solution of physics by Shashi Bhushan Tiwari For practising problems and studying detailed solutions.





Chemistry :





S.No Name of the book and author Book will be best for 1 NCERT Textbooks (for Class 11 and 12 ) Many questions are being asked directly from NCERT textbook 2 Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee For practice of solving Physical Chemistry Numericals 3 Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon Good explanation of topics 4 Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur Good explanation and set of quality problems 5 Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee Good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry 6 Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more 7 Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more





Mathematics :





S.No Name of the book and author Book will be best for 1 Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma Basics of every topic 2 Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney Trigonometry 3 The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney Coordinate Geometry 4 Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications Algebra 5 Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) For solving problems 6 Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) Calculus 7 Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) Calculus 8 Complete Mathematics for JEE Main TMH For an explanation of topics





Important preparation tips for JEE Main: