JEE Main 2021: Know Preparation Tips, Salient Topics And Weightage

JEE Main 2021 is a computer-based test conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year for admission to 31 NITs, 25 IITs, and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes. This article will help you find the most important topics according to their weightage and strategies for JEE Main 2021.

Written By Gargi Tomar | Updated: Nov 2, 2020 3:40 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) is a computer-based test conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year for admission to 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes. Candidates can appear for either one or both entrance examinations. The best of the two scores is considered for the ranking.

Field of engineering and technology is booming at a high rate, therefore, attracting more students. Competition is fierce and everyone is aiming for the best. In such a competitive world, it gets essentially imperative to be prepared for what’s coming next. And not having a smart JEE main preparation strategy for an exam can affect the results. This article will help you find the most important topics according to their weightage and strategies required to prepare for JEE Main 2021.

JEE Main: Syllabus and exam pattern

Acing JEE Main with a high score is nothing less than winning a battle. And your enemy in this battle is a huge pile of JEE main syllabus that you are required to conquer. Having a sound knowledge of the complete JEE Main syllabus and JEE exam pattern is of extreme importance for students preparing for JEE Main.

Important topics for JEE Main


Subject

Branch

Percent wise Coverage of Topics in JEE Main (past years)

Physics

Mechanics

30%

Heat and Thermodynamics

7%

Electrostatics and Current Electricity

17%

Magnetism and Electromagnetic Induction

13%

Optics and Waves

3%

Modern Physics

10%

Simple Harmonic Motion, Waves and Elasticity

7%

Semiconductor Devices, Electromagnetic Waves and Principles of Communication

13%

Chemistry

Organic Chemistry

30%

Inorganic Chemistry

30%

Physical Chemistry

40%

Mathematics

Coordinate Geometry

17%

Calculus

27%

Algebra

27%

Vector/3-D Geometry

10%

Trigonometry

6%

Sets and Relations, Mathematical Reasoning, Statistics

13%


Complete syllabus of JEE Main


Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Sets, relations and functions

Physics and measurements

Some basic concepts of chemistry

Complex numbers and quadratic equations

Kinematics

States of matter

Matrices and determinants

Laws of motion

Atomic structure

Permutations and combinations

Work, energy and power

Chemical bonding and molecular structure

Mathematical induction

Rotational motion

Chemical thermodynamics

Binomial theorem and its simple applications

Gravitation

Solutions

Sequences and series

Properties of solids and liquids

Equilibrium

Limit, continuity and differentiability

Thermodynamics

Redox reactions and electrochemistry

Integral calculus

Kinetic theory of gases

Chemical kinetics

Differential equations

Oscillations and waves

Surface chemistry

Coordinate geometry

Electrostatics

Classification of elements and periodicity in properties

Three-dimensional geometry

Current electricity

General principles and process of isolation of metals

Vector algebra

Magnetic effects of current and magnetism

Hydrogen

Statistics and probability

Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents

S - block elements - alkali and alkaline earth metal,

P - block elements, group 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 elements,

D and f block elements

Trigonometry

Optics,

Dual nature of matter and radiation

Coordination compounds, Environmental chemistry

Mathematical reasoning

Atoms and nuclei,

Electronic devices

Purification and characteristics of organic compounds, Some basic principles of organic chemistry

Communication systems

Experimental skills

Hydrocarbons,

Organic compounds containing halogens, oxygen and nitrogen

Polymers, Biomolecules, Chemistry in everyday life,

Principles related to chemistry


JEE Main exam pattern


Paper

Subjects

Type of questions

BE/BTech.
Paper 1

Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry

BArch
Paper 2

Mathematics Part I

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value

Aptitude Test Part II

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Drawing Test Part III

Questions to test drawing aptitude

B Planning

Paper 2

Mathematics Part I

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value






Best books for JEE Main 2021:

Your books and study material play a huge role in your JEE exam preparation. JEE Main is considered as one of the largest and most competitive examinations in our country. Hence, it becomes important for students to invest appropriately in study material. Selecting the best books and references is undoubtedly one of the most essential parts of your JEE Main preparation.

There are various factors that decide the credibility of a book such as the selected study material should clear the basic concepts, it should provide strategies to solve questions within the time constraint and many more. To help you prepare for JEE Main, we have compiled a list of the best study material and complete syllabus for JEE Main examination.


Physics :


S. No

Name of the book and author

Book will be best for

1

Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma

Quality problems on all topics

2

Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker

Concepts of all the topics

3

Understanding Physics by DC Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for

  • Electricity & Magnetism
  • Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2)
  • Optics & Modern Physics
  • Waves & Thermodynamics

Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems

4

Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov

Practising problems

5

Understanding physics by Freedman and Young

Explanation, the theory of all topics

6

Problems in physics by SS Krotov

Practising problems

7

Problems and solution of physics by Shashi Bhushan Tiwari

For practising problems and studying detailed solutions.


Chemistry :


S.No

Name of the book and author

Book will be best for

1

NCERT Textbooks (for Class 11 and 12 )

Many questions are being asked directly from NCERT textbook

2

Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee

For practice of solving Physical Chemistry Numericals

3

Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon

Good explanation of topics

4

Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur

Good explanation and set of quality problems

5

Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee

Good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry

6

Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins

Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more

7

Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd

Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more


Mathematics :


S.No

Name of the book and author

Book will be best for

1

Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma

Basics of every topic

2

Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney

Trigonometry

3

The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney

Coordinate Geometry

4

Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications

Algebra

5

Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)

For solving problems

6

Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)

Calculus

7

Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)

Calculus

8

Complete Mathematics for JEE Main TMH

For an explanation of topics


Important preparation tips for JEE Main:

  • Divide you study time into small portions of one to two hours each. Take small breaks. This will help you in concentrating effectively.
  • While making notes, don’t make long sentences. Keep them short. This way, you would be able to memorise them fast. Use abbreviations while making notes.
  • JEE Main examines your basics. Keep your basics strong. Solving complex problems requires you to have strong fundamentals. Do not skip a topic because it seems hard. Read it as many times as required.
  • Cover every part of NCERT thoroughly. Most of the questions asked in the exam can be found in NCERT.
  • Don’t neglect eleventh class topics. Keep revising them with the same intensity as twelfth class topics.
  • Coaching classes and school classes will help in studying the topics. But self-study holds the ultimate power. Always remember, nothing can replace self-study. Having a complete grasp of topics is only possible through self-study.
  • Invest your break time into something productive such as music, art, or any sports activities. This will increase your productivity and concentration.
  • Take tests regularly. Your test scores will work as a constant reminder for your target score.
  • Maintain test logs. These logs not only help you supervise your scores but also point out the areas you need to work on.
  • Revise the questions from your test logs every time before appearing for the next practice test.
  • Take proper sleep of seven to eight hours. Compromising with sleep will result in lack of concentration and will affect your retaining power.
  • Stay healthy. Health is important in times of preparation. Stay hydrated and take nutritious food. Don’t take the stress.
