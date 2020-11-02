JEE Main 2021: Know Preparation Tips, Salient Topics And Weightage
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) is a computer-based test conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year for admission to 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes. Candidates can appear for either one or both entrance examinations. The best of the two scores is considered for the ranking.
Field of engineering and technology is booming at a high rate, therefore, attracting more students. Competition is fierce and everyone is aiming for the best. In such a competitive world, it gets essentially imperative to be prepared for what’s coming next. And not having a smart JEE main preparation strategy for an exam can affect the results. This article will help you find the most important topics according to their weightage and strategies required to prepare for JEE Main 2021.
JEE Main: Syllabus and exam pattern
Acing JEE Main with a high score is nothing less than winning a battle. And your enemy in this battle is a huge pile of JEE main syllabus that you are required to conquer. Having a sound knowledge of the complete JEE Main syllabus and JEE exam pattern is of extreme importance for students preparing for JEE Main.
Important topics for JEE Main
Subject
Branch
Percent wise Coverage of Topics in JEE Main (past years)
Physics
Mechanics
30%
Heat and Thermodynamics
7%
Electrostatics and Current Electricity
17%
Magnetism and Electromagnetic Induction
13%
Optics and Waves
3%
Modern Physics
10%
Simple Harmonic Motion, Waves and Elasticity
7%
Semiconductor Devices, Electromagnetic Waves and Principles of Communication
13%
Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
30%
Inorganic Chemistry
30%
Physical Chemistry
40%
Mathematics
Coordinate Geometry
17%
Calculus
27%
Algebra
27%
Vector/3-D Geometry
10%
Trigonometry
6%
Sets and Relations, Mathematical Reasoning, Statistics
13%
Complete syllabus of JEE Main
Mathematics
Physics
Chemistry
Sets, relations and functions
Physics and measurements
Some basic concepts of chemistry
Complex numbers and quadratic equations
Kinematics
States of matter
Matrices and determinants
Laws of motion
Atomic structure
Permutations and combinations
Work, energy and power
Chemical bonding and molecular structure
Mathematical induction
Rotational motion
Chemical thermodynamics
Binomial theorem and its simple applications
Gravitation
Solutions
Sequences and series
Properties of solids and liquids
Equilibrium
Limit, continuity and differentiability
Thermodynamics
Redox reactions and electrochemistry
Integral calculus
Kinetic theory of gases
Chemical kinetics
Differential equations
Oscillations and waves
Surface chemistry
Coordinate geometry
Electrostatics
Classification of elements and periodicity in properties
Three-dimensional geometry
Current electricity
General principles and process of isolation of metals
Vector algebra
Magnetic effects of current and magnetism
Hydrogen
Statistics and probability
Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents
S - block elements - alkali and alkaline earth metal,
P - block elements, group 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 elements,
D and f block elements
Trigonometry
Optics,
Dual nature of matter and radiation
Coordination compounds, Environmental chemistry
Mathematical reasoning
Atoms and nuclei,
Electronic devices
Purification and characteristics of organic compounds, Some basic principles of organic chemistry
Communication systems
Experimental skills
Hydrocarbons,
Organic compounds containing halogens, oxygen and nitrogen
Polymers, Biomolecules, Chemistry in everyday life,
Principles related to chemistry
JEE Main exam pattern
Paper
Subjects
Type of questions
BE/BTech.
Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry
BArch
Mathematics Part I
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value
Aptitude Test Part II
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Drawing Test Part III
Questions to test drawing aptitude
B Planning
Paper 2
Mathematics Part I
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value
Best books for JEE Main 2021:
Your books and study material play a huge role in your JEE exam preparation. JEE Main is considered as one of the largest and most competitive examinations in our country. Hence, it becomes important for students to invest appropriately in study material. Selecting the best books and references is undoubtedly one of the most essential parts of your JEE Main preparation.
There are various factors that decide the credibility of a book such as the selected study material should clear the basic concepts, it should provide strategies to solve questions within the time constraint and many more. To help you prepare for JEE Main, we have compiled a list of the best study material and complete syllabus for JEE Main examination.
Physics :
S. No
Name of the book and author
Book will be best for
1
Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma
Quality problems on all topics
2
Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker
Concepts of all the topics
3
Understanding Physics by DC Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for
Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems
4
Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov
Practising problems
5
Understanding physics by Freedman and Young
Explanation, the theory of all topics
6
Problems in physics by SS Krotov
Practising problems
7
Problems and solution of physics by Shashi Bhushan Tiwari
For practising problems and studying detailed solutions.
Chemistry :
S.No
Name of the book and author
Book will be best for
1
NCERT Textbooks (for Class 11 and 12 )
Many questions are being asked directly from NCERT textbook
2
Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee
For practice of solving Physical Chemistry Numericals
3
Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon
Good explanation of topics
4
Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur
Good explanation and set of quality problems
5
Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee
Good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry
6
Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins
Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more
7
Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd
Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more
Mathematics :
S.No
Name of the book and author
Book will be best for
1
Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma
Basics of every topic
2
Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney
Trigonometry
3
The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney
Coordinate Geometry
4
Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications
Algebra
5
Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)
For solving problems
6
Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)
Calculus
7
Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)
Calculus
8
Complete Mathematics for JEE Main TMH
For an explanation of topics
Important preparation tips for JEE Main:
- Divide you study time into small portions of one to two hours each. Take small breaks. This will help you in concentrating effectively.
- While making notes, don’t make long sentences. Keep them short. This way, you would be able to memorise them fast. Use abbreviations while making notes.
- JEE Main examines your basics. Keep your basics strong. Solving complex problems requires you to have strong fundamentals. Do not skip a topic because it seems hard. Read it as many times as required.
- Cover every part of NCERT thoroughly. Most of the questions asked in the exam can be found in NCERT.
- Don’t neglect eleventh class topics. Keep revising them with the same intensity as twelfth class topics.
- Coaching classes and school classes will help in studying the topics. But self-study holds the ultimate power. Always remember, nothing can replace self-study. Having a complete grasp of topics is only possible through self-study.
- Invest your break time into something productive such as music, art, or any sports activities. This will increase your productivity and concentration.
- Take tests regularly. Your test scores will work as a constant reminder for your target score.
- Maintain test logs. These logs not only help you supervise your scores but also point out the areas you need to work on.
- Revise the questions from your test logs every time before appearing for the next practice test.
- Take proper sleep of seven to eight hours. Compromising with sleep will result in lack of concentration and will affect your retaining power.
- Stay healthy. Health is important in times of preparation. Stay hydrated and take nutritious food. Don’t take the stress.