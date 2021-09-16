JEE Main 2021: JAIN To Offer Scholarships For BTech Admissions

Image credit: For more information, students can visit set.jainuniversity.ac.in JAIN to offer scholarships for BTech admission (representational)

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) will offer merit scholarships to BTech admission to the institute based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 scores. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 15 announced results of the Engineering entrance exam.

JAIN said candidates with high percentiles in JEE Main can apply for the scholarship and 15 per cent of seats in the institute are reserved for JEE candidates.

Candidates can also avail scholarships under defense, sports, SC and ST categories, it said.

For more information, students can visit set.jainuniversity.ac.in.

Dr Benaka Prasad, Professor and Head of the Basic Science Department, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), said, “The scholarship committee at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) will shortlist the candidates based on their scores, and the candidates will then have to appear for a Scholarship Counseling Round (SCR).

"At JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) we take pride in offering highly efficient teaching mechanisms and research facilities, together with a practical approach and forward-thinking that helps to provide a distinctive and high-quality academic experience to our students,” Prof Prasad added.