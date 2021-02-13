JEE Main 2021: Items Allowed, Dress Code For February Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the examination of JEE Main February 2021 session. The JEE Main February 2021 admit card exam has been released on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has not specified a dress code for JEE Main 2021, however, it has mentioned what items are not allowed -- be it on clothing or otherwise. All the candidates appearing in the February exam can follow the guidelines mentioned below:

JEE Main 2021 Dress Code

·Candidates are not allowed to carry any metallic objects while appearing for JEE Main 2021. One should avoid wearing any kind of jewellery, ornaments.

·Electronic watches are not allowed in the examination hall.

·Candidates who wear Kara or Kirpan due to religious reasons have to report to the exam centre an hours before the gate closing time and intimate the officials.

·Candidates must not cover their heads with cap, dupatta, etc unless it’s a customary dress for which they have prior permission.

·Candidates are not allowed to carry handbags, gadgets, electronic items or communication devices.

·With the pandemic situation hovering around, it is important that the students dress according to the guidelines issued by the health ministry. This includes face masks, gloves and other such items. Since candidates will be asked to report early to allow a phased entry, they may also be allowed to carry some food items too.

Exam Guidelines

·Candidates must carry essential items that help keep them safe. This includes a sanitiser, a pair of gloves, masks to cover their face, water and some food. Food can be left at the entry point, but one should always keep the mask on.

·Students must maintain social distancing at all times and avoid crowding the gates.

·To avoid reaching late, candidates must plan their entry and report on time.

·Diabetic candidates are allowed to carry eatables and water. They can carry fruits or glucose tablets only in addition to a transparent water bottle.

·Candidates must not forget to carry their admit card, photo ID and any other documents as specified by NTA for the exam.