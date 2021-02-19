Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 In Four Days; Dos And Don’ts For February Exam

JEE Main 2021 February: The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will begin on February 23. Candidates who will appear for JEE Main February exams should be at the last stage of their preparation. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the exam admit card which can be downloaded from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The admit card contains instructions that candidates are expected to follow on the exam day.

JEE Main admit card also has a self-declaration section, where candidates are asked to record their health status and recent travel history. It is a measure introduced by the NTA to ensure safety of students and staff members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last few days, candidates should take mock tests to check their preparation. NTA mock tests for JEE are available at the National Test Abhyas mobile app.

Candidates who want to download JEE Main 2020 question papers can visit nta.ac.in and click on the download section.

Here is a list of things that candidates should do, or avoid, during JEE Main 2021 February exams.

Dos

Reach the exam centre as per time mentioned on your admit card. If possible, visit the venue once before the exam day. Carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID. Fill the self-declaration section, paste photograph and put left-hand thumb impression but do not sign it. You will have to sign it on the exam venue in presence of an invigilator. Wear a mask, gloves and bring your personal hand sanitizer (50 ml) in a transparent bottle. If you want to, bring drinking water in a transparent bottle. Also, bring a simple transparent ballpoint pen. Wear light colour and comfortable clothes keeping in mind the season and weather on the day of JEE exam.

Don’ts