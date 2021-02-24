JEE Main 2021: Important COVID-Related SOPs To Be Followed Today

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2021, will continue till February 26. The three-hour examination is being held online in 331 cities with several measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As many as 6.6 lakh students have registered for the JEE Main 2021 February examinations. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main exam centres have made arrangements to disinfect seating areas between shifts, provide 3-ply masks and a sanitiser, and check body temperatures with thermal guns.

The following SOPs will be strictly followed:

Hand sanitisers will be available at the entrance of the JEE Main examination centre and inside the exam hall at all times.

The candidates will be required to wear the fresh 3-ply mask provided by the agency at the examination hall.

All seats will be thoroughly sanitised before the start of each exam shift and after the last shift ends. The work stations and keyboards will also be disinfected.

A gap between two seats will be maintained.

The admit cards will be scanned with barcode readers.

Rough sheets will be kept at all desks before the start of the exam by invigilators.

All the candidates will be asked to enter the exam centres with masks and sanitisers.

Instructions For Candidates: