Here are tips from JEE Main 2021 toppers to crack entrance exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the April and May session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 from April 27 to 30 and May 24 to 28, respectively. NTA has announced the result of both February and March sessions on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now

Students who are appearing in April and May attempt can check JEE Main 2021 toppers’ tips to score well in exams. The stories of JEE Main 2021 toppers not only encourage one to work hard, but it also helps in making preparation strategy and cracking the national-level entrance exam.

JEE Main Toppers Tips 2021

Mridul Agarwal (100 Percentile)

He focused on his JEE Main 2021 preparation for two years and studied scientific topics two months prior to the exam. He used to practice previous years’ topics on a regular basis. In the last month, he focused on just the previous years’ paper and JEE Main mock tests. He said that one must be punctual and dedicated towards the goal. Be honest to yourself and instead of taking stressor results, enjoy your JEE Main preparation 2021. Try to develop a passion for the subject.

Ranjim Prabal Das (100 Percentile)

Ranjim started his JEE Main 2021 preparation from Class 11. His strategy was to keep the concepts clear and practice sample papers. He used to attend classes and then practice mock tests given by the institute. He used to attend doubt classes and revise what he has learnt at regular intervals. He practised both subjective and objective questions as the board exams 2021 will be subjective and JEE Main is an objective examination. “Focus and don’t waste time”, he said.

Guramrit Singh (100 Percentile)

He started preparing for JEE Main 2021 exam from Class 10. He used to practice from study material recommended by his teachers. He focused completely on JEE Main 2021 for the last three months. According to him, students should listen to their teachers and “do as directed”.

Siddhant Mukherjee (100 Percentile)

Siddhant had been preparing for JEE Advanced since Class 11. In the last two months, he shifted his focus to JEE Main and practised more to minimise errors and covered the weak points. He used to attempt classes in the morning and solve previous years’ question papers later in the day.

He saved nearly two hours of travelling time in a day which he utilised in studying and practising more questions. However, he said, some amount of in-person interaction was missing. To clear the concepts, he read NCERT books thoroughly. He advises JEE aspirants to stay calm and confident.

Tamojeet Roychowdhury (99.994 percentile)

Tamojeet started reading Class 11 textbooks when he was in Class 10 and gave a few mock tests in the same year based on whatever topics he had covered from the textbooks. He tried to complete most of his Class 12 syllabus by the end of Class 11 itself.

“For each chapter, teachers would first teach me the theory portion along with important methods of problem-solving. Then I used to practice as many questions as I could from different books, and then get the doubts cleared by my teachers. Taking mock tests for each chapter was also essential - it helped to get an idea of my speed and accuracy in each chapter during the exam,” he said.

In Class 11, he used to go to school in the morning, coaching in the afternoon, then he dedicated four to five hours daily for self-study in the evening. He could not give equal time to all the subjects every day but he ensured that over the week all the subjects are covered. Class 12 was mostly online, so he got more time for self-study. According to him, aspirants should keep practising questions and online tests to crack the exam.