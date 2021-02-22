JEE Main 2021: Five Things Students Must Know Before Attempting BArch, BPlanning Paper

  • Home
The Joint Entrance Examination Main 2021 (JEE Main 2021) BArch and BPlanning paper will be held tomorrow, on February 23 at designated exam centres across the country in two shifts.

New Delhi:

The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper will be held tomorrow, on February 23 in two slots, from 9 am to 12 noon, and between 3 pm and 6 pm. The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively. The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper have three sections in the question paper and will be held for a total of 400 marks each.

While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for both the papers and held as a computer-based test, the Drawing test of the BArch paper will be pen-paper based and BPlanning paper will consist of planning-based questions. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and one mark will be deducted for marking wrong answers in JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper.

JEE Main 2021: Five Points On BArch, BPlanning Paper

  1. JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Exam Pattern: As per the exam pattern, the JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper have three sections in the question paper and will be held for a total of 400 marks each.

Paper

Parts

Nature Of Questions

Mode of Test

Paper 2A

JEE Main BArch

Part 1: Mathematics

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer Based Test (CBT)

Part 2

Aptitude Test

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Part 3

Drawing Test

Questions to test drawing aptitude

Pen and Paper Based mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet

Paper 2B

BPlanning

Part 1

Mathematics

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

Part 2

Aptitude Test

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Part 3

Planning Based

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)


  1. JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Marking Scheme: Four marks will be awarded for the correct answers in JEE BArch and JEE BPlanning paper and one mark will be deducted for marking wrong answers. However, there is no negative marking scheme for numerical value questions.

  2. The Drawing paper of JEE Main BArch paper will be held to test the drawing skills of a candidate. Candidates have to carry with them essentials including geometry box and pencils, pens.

  3. Since JEE Main BTech and BPlanning papers will be held only twice, as against the newly introduced four-times a year JEE Mains, students need to be careful while marking the answers in the computer-based test and while taking the offline drawing test

  4. Along with the JEE Main 2021 admit card, students have to carry a valid photo ID card, self declaration undertaking and keep their faces covered with masks and put on hand gloves.

