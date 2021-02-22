JEE Main 2021: Five Things Students Must Know Before Attempting BArch, BPlanning Paper

The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper will be held tomorrow, on February 23 in two slots, from 9 am to 12 noon, and between 3 pm and 6 pm. The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively. The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper have three sections in the question paper and will be held for a total of 400 marks each.

Also Read || JEE Main 2021: Architecture Exam Tomorrow; Check Dress Code

While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for both the papers and held as a computer-based test, the Drawing test of the BArch paper will be pen-paper based and BPlanning paper will consist of planning-based questions. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and one mark will be deducted for marking wrong answers in JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper.

Also Read || JEE Main 2021: Common Mistakes To Avoid In Exam

JEE Main 2021: Five Points On BArch, BPlanning Paper

JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Exam Pattern: As per the exam pattern, the JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper have three sections in the question paper and will be held for a total of 400 marks each.

Paper Parts Nature Of Questions Mode of Test Paper 2A JEE Main BArch Part 1: Mathematics Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value Computer Based Test (CBT) Part 2 Aptitude Test Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Part 3 Drawing Test Questions to test drawing aptitude Pen and Paper Based mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet Paper 2B BPlanning Part 1 Mathematics Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions for which answer is a numerical value Computer Based Test (CBT) mode Part 2 Aptitude Test Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Part 3 Planning Based Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)



