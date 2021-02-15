JEE Main 2021: Study Strategy For The Final Week

The final week is always the most stressful time for students preparing for JEE Main, no matter what. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, where all learning strategies, styles and study habits have been challenged, candidates feel even more anxious and panicky at this point in time. The last stage of the exam preparation plays a decisive role in getting a good score. With the JEE Main 2021 only a week away, students only have time to take the final leap to brace through the exam.

Good marks can be scored if the candidate revises everything in a planned manner. Students are advised to revise all the subjects, practice JEE Main mock test papers and also JEE Main previous years’ question papers.

It is wise to practice the previous year papers of JEE Main. Collect last three years offline and online papers and try to attempt them like the actual examination. This will help you in getting a feel of the examination- what to expect, how much to attempt, how not to waste time. During the eleventh hour of the exam, candidates won’t have much time to build up confidence over a topic which they have hardly studied. So, instead of working on your weaknesses, it is wiser to work on strengths.

As the exam approaches, JEE Main aspirants can follow the tips mentioned below to score well:

Create A Study Guide:

While many teachers, coaching institutes provide a study guide, creating your own can help you understand the material better. According to the new JEE Main 2021 exam pattern, Paper 1 will have a total of 90 questions, 25 each from Physics, Chemistry, and Maths. Candidates will be required to attempt only 75 questions.

Each subject will have 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and 10 numerical questions. Five out of 10 numerical questions will be optional and those numerical questions will not have negative marking. JEE Main 2021 for Paper 1 (B.Tech) will be held for a total of 300 marks, while Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Plan) will be held separately for 400 marks each.

Work On Strengths:

You don't have much time now to build up confidence over a topic which you have hardly studied till now. Instead of working on your weaknesses, it wiser to work on strengths. Remember there's no sectional JEE Main cut-off. If you feel Chemistry, just for an example, is your strong area, work harder on it and try to score best marks in Chemistry. Ultimately the total score counts.

Previous Year JEE Main Papers:

Practice the previous year JEE Main papers. Collect the last three to four years question papers and try to attempt them like the actual examination. NTA has released mock tests for the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE Main 2021) exams on its official website nta.ac.in. It has released separate mock tests for Paper-1, Paper-2 and Paper-3. Paper-1 will be attempted by the engineering candidates, Paper- 2 will be for architecture candidates and Paper-3 will be for planning candidates. The students are also allowed to book the mock test slot at NTA test practice centre by logging in using the credentials provided.

Identifying Scoring Areas:

Practising papers will give you an idea about which topics you should focus on to score marks. You can easily leave a few chapters out without hurting your performance.

Positive Attitude, Self-Belief:

Remember, JEE Main is not tough but a tricky examination. Maintain a positive attitude as worrying too much about what you have not studied will not improve your performance. The bravery is not in attempting all questions. Candidate must devote maximum time only on those questions which are going to fetch marks.

Ask Questions:

Your teachers, mentors are there to help you score well. Ask questions so that you’re prepared.

Quiz Yourself:

Try to retrieve information from your brain through active practice. Some examples include asking questions to yourself and answering them, doing essay questions, making diagrams and more. Try testing yourself over a period of time and review the necessary topics or chapter at regular intervals. You can also study for, for example, 25 minutes and rest for five.

Avoid Social Media Platforms:

Refrain from scrolling on Instagram and Facebook as it will prevent you from getting in a productive study flow.

Subject-Wise Books For JEE Main 2021

The JEE Main candidates are advised to refer to Classes 11, 12 Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) books to prepare for the entrance exam. In addition to this, the candidates can refer to the following books for JEE Main preparation.

Physics

Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma, Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker, Understanding Physics by DC Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for Electricity & Magnetism, Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2), Optics & Modern Physics, Waves & Thermodynamics, Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov, Understanding physics by Freedman and Young, Problems in physics by SS Krotov and Problems and solution of physics by Shashi Bhushan Tiwari.

Chemistry

Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee, Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon, Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur, Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee, Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins, and Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd

Maths

Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma, Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney, The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney, Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications, Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications), Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications), Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) and Complete mathematics for JEE Main.

JEE Main Admit Card

NTA has released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for the February session on its official website. The admit card consists of three pages- page 1 contains the details of examination centre and self-declaration (undertaking) form regarding COVID-19, page 2 has “important instruction for candidates", and page 3 has “advisory for candidates regarding COVID-19". The candidate has to download all three pages.

JEE Main exam is scheduled from February 23 to 26. JEE Main hall ticket carries details of the exam centre, time etc. The three-hour exam will be conducted online for both Paper 1 for admission to Engineering programmes and Paper 2 for admission to Architecture programmes. JEE Main will be conducted in two shifts, forenoon session from 9 am to 12 pm, and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm.