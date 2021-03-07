JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key Released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 at its official site, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The entrance and competitive exam conducting body, NTA, has released the final JEE Main answer keys for the February session. The first session of JEE Main was held from February 23 to 26, 2021 in double shifts for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture programmes. Students who have appeared for the test can match their answers with the final JEE Main answer key to calculate their probable scores.

JEE Main Final Answer Key -- Direct Link

The final answer key has the correct responses to the questions asked in JEE Main Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning). It has a mention of the question ID and the correct option ID for all the shifts of JEE Main exams.

Steps To Download Final JEE Main Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the designated tab, click on the final answer key link

Step 3: Download and access the final JEE main answer key

Earlier on Tuesday, March 2, the NTA had released the provisional JEE Main answer key. Candidates were allowed to raise objections on March 2 and 3. As per data released by NTA, this year, over 6 lakh candidates have appeared in the first session of JEE Main 2021. Out of the total 6,61,776 registered candidates, 95 per cent finally took Paper 1 and 81.2 per cent of the candidates appeared for Paper 2.

What’s Next

Now that the final answer key has been released, NTA will announce the JEE Main result soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scorecards at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, NTA will conduct the JEE Main in three more sessions- March, April, and finally in May. Students have been given an option to appear in all the tests or as many as they wish. NTA will consider the best of the four scores while preparing the final merit list. After the announcement of the results of each session, NTA will briefly reopen the application window for the next round. Once all four rounds are over, NTA will compile the results of all the sessions and release a combined JEE Main result.