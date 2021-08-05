JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key Out For Season 3, Results Soon

  • Home
JEE Main 2021 session 3 final answer key has been released and the National Testing Agency is expected to announce the results anytime soon.

JEE Main 2021 session 3 answer key out, result soon (representational)
New Delhi:

JEE Main 2021 session 3 final answer key has been released and the National Testing Agency is expected to announce the results anytime soon. Students don’t need to log in to the official website to download the final answer key, as it is available in the form of a PDF file. JEE Main result will be published at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Before this, the NTA had released the provisional answer key and allowed students to raise objections, if any. Download JEE Main 2021 final answer key here

Over 7 lakh students had registered for the third session of the Engineering entrance exam. Here are the steps to download JEE Main 2021 session 3 result

JEE Main 2021 Result: How To Check

  1. Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in

  2. Click on the JEE main 2021 answer key pdf link

  3. Download the file and calculate your score

Though there is time for the announcement of JEE Main result, students can use the final answer key and get an idea about how much they are going to score. The exam will be held in one more session and they can appear in it if they want to improve the result.

The all India rank list will not be published along with session 3 results. The NTA will announce ranks and cut-offs after the fourth session results.

