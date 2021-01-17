JEE Main 2021 February: Study Material To Prepare For Entrance Exam

The first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) is only a month away with students grappling with the syllabus, new question-paper pattern and marking scheme. There are various online resources available to help the students prepare for the engineering, architecture and planning entrance exams labeled as JEE Main Paper-1, Jee Main Paper-1 and JEE Main Paper-3 respectively. From JEE Main sample papers, to online mock tests, previous year question papers and other online tutorials, a range of JEE Main 2021 reading material is available for the students who are unable to attend the coaching classes due to COVID-19 pandemic. The last date for registration for JEE Main 2021 has been extended to January 31.

Read More: JEE Main 2021- Candidates Can Attempt Mock Tests At Online Practice Centres

Here are some easily accessible online JEE Main 2021 preparation material to help the students aspiring to get admission into various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other JEE-affiliated institutes across the country.

Free JEE mock tests by NTA

The National-Testing Agency has provided free mock tests and previous year question papers to the students on its official website. Separate practice papers are available for JEE Main Paper-1, paper-2 and paper-3. Further the practice papers are segmented on the basis of years, subjects and streams. Students can access these JEE Main practice papers at nta.ac.in/quiz selecting the desired paper from the drop down menu, the mock test login window will appear, click on login without entering any details and the mock test will begin with a timer displayed on the screen.

The students will get instant results on the login window as soon as the JEE Main mock test is completed. If the candidates are unable to complete the mock test in the given time, the window will get closed and the unattempted questions will be marked nil.

Direct link to JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 Shift 1

Direct link to JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 Shift 2

Practice Test Centres by NTA

The National Testing Agency also hosts mock tests at its practice test centres (PTC) situated at designated examination centres. The JEE Main aspirants can book themselves for such exams to take a mock test in a simulated environment with other candidates in an examination hall. This helps the students to get a proper idea about the exam pattern and can overcome any sort of nervousness for the final day. They will also learn time management skills and understand which portion of the exam syllabus they need to study again. They will become aware of computer-based tests (CBT).

To register themselves at the JEE Main test practice centres the candidates Visit the NTA website nta.acin, hover over ‘student’ tab and under the test practice column, and select registration for mock test @tpc, sign up for the test, select the exam slot, pay the exam fee, and confirm the booking. They can then visit the designated exam centre with the mock admit card to appear for the exam. They will receive their JEE Main mock test results on their registered email id.

Direct link to register for NTA JEE Main test practice centre

Content-based lectures by IIT Faculty

IIT Faculty has uploaded pre-recorded sessions on the NTA website to guide the candidates of JEE Main. Students can access them by visiting nta.ac.in. -- hover over students tab -- under test practice section click on content-based lectures -- select stream-wise online lectures. These online JEE Main lectures are provided for free.

Direct link for content-based lectures for JEE Main

Subject-wise books for JEE Main 2021

The JEE Main candidates are advised to refer to Classes 11, 12 Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) books to prepare for the entrance exam. In addition to this the candidates can refer to the following books for JEE Main preparation.

Physics

Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma , Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & walker , Understanding Physics by D C Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for Electricity & Magnetism, Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2), Optics & Modern Physics, Waves & Thermodynamics , Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov , Understanding physics by Freedman and Young , Problems in physics by SS Krotov and Problems and solution of physics by Shashi bhushan tiwari.

Chemistry

Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee, Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon, Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur, Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee, Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins, and Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd

Maths

Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma, Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney, The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney, Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications, Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications), Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) , Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) and Complete mathematics for JEE Main