JEE Main 2021 February Session Ends, Applications For March Exam To Begin Soon

The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) ended today, February 26. This session began with the papers for BArch and BPlanning applicants on February 23 and it continued for BTech candidates till today, February 26. The three-hour examination was held online in 331 cities with several measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The BTech exam of JEE Main 2021 was conducted at 828 centres and the BArch and BPlanning one was held at 437.



The result of JEE Main 2021 February session is expected to be declared by March 7, 2021.

According to National Testing Agency (NTA), the February session of JEE Main 2021 had 6,61,776 registered candidates out of which 6,52,627 candidates were to appear for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and 63,065 candidates for Paper 2A and Paper 2B (BArch and BPlanning).

For the first time, JEE Main 2021 is being held in 13 languages and approximately 45,000 students had registered to write JEE Main 2021 February session in a language other than English.

As the examination was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, NTA had made arrangements to disinfect seating areas between shifts of candidates, provide three-ply face masks and a sanitiser, and check body temperatures with thermal guns.

This year, NTA will hold the JEE Main in four sessions in the subsequent months up to May. After the announcement of the JEE Main 2021 result of each of the sessions, the NTA will begin the application process for the next rounds.

The final result will be announced only after the May session. For candidates who appear for more than one sessions, NTA will consider the best score of the four exams.

The tentative dates of the remaining three sessions are as follows:

JEE Main 2021 Sessions Exam Dates Session 2 March 15-18 Session 3 April 27-30 Session 4 May 24-28





JEE Main is held for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering and architecture at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and a number of Central and State engineering colleges. It is also a gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), with the top-ranked candidates from JEE Main allowed to appear in JEE Advanced.