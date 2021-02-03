JEE Main 2021 February Session Admit Card Soon; Exam Day Instructions; COVID-19 Guidelines
JEE Main 2021: NTA will release the JEE Main admit card soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in for the February 2021 session.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main admit cards soon for the JEE Main February 2021 session. The JEE Main 2021 for admission to BTech and BArch programmes will be held between February 22 and February 25. The JEE Main admit cards will be updated in the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2021 February session, will perhaps be held on the similar exam day guidelines as last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with the NTA JEE Main admit card, students, last year, had to take a self-declaration form. The JEE Main Self-Declaration form would mention the health status of the JEE Main aspirants and will have a record of travel history so that everyone at the JEE Main exam centre is safe. Candidates will be required to sign the self-declaration form in the presence of the invigilator.
JEE Main Exam Admit Card: To Download
Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Login with the system generated JEE Main application numbers and passwords
Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the JEE Main admit cards 2020
JEE Main Exam Day Instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines
Candidates are advised to reach the JEE Main exam centres at least an hour prior to the scheduled time
Last year, JEE aspirants were allotted slots to arrive at the JEE Main centres
To enter the exam centre, the candidates will be required to show their JEE Main 2021 admit card along with an identity proof. Hand sanitisers, water in transparent bottles were allowed last year.
No bags will be allowed inside the JEE Main examination hall
Candidates should maintain social distancing and immediately take their designated seats once they enter the JEE Main exam hall
For Paper 2, the candidates taking the JEE Main test will be allowed to take their geometry box, colour pencils and crayons. No watercolour will be allowed
A blank paper and pen/pencil will be provided to the candidates for rough work. However, the paper has to be returned to the invigilators after the exam is over. The name and roll number of the candidate should also be written on the top of the rough paper
During checking of attendance, the JEE Main 2021 aspirants should make sure that their signatures and photos are properly attached. The thumb impression should not be smudged