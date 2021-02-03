JEE Main 2021 February Session Admit Card Soon; Exam Day Instructions; COVID-19 Guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main admit cards soon for the JEE Main February 2021 session. The JEE Main 2021 for admission to BTech and BArch programmes will be held between February 22 and February 25. The JEE Main admit cards will be updated in the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2021 February session, will perhaps be held on the similar exam day guidelines as last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with the NTA JEE Main admit card, students, last year, had to take a self-declaration form. The JEE Main Self-Declaration form would mention the health status of the JEE Main aspirants and will have a record of travel history so that everyone at the JEE Main exam centre is safe. Candidates will be required to sign the self-declaration form in the presence of the invigilator.

JEE Main Exam Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login with the system generated JEE Main application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the JEE Main admit cards 2020

JEE Main Exam Day Instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines