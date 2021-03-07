Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 Result For February Session Expected Today

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 February result is expected to be released today. In its examination calendar, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said JEE Main February result will be announced by March 7, 2021. NTA will announce JEE Main result on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The agency released answer keys on March 1 and allowed candidates to raise objections till March 3. If the trend seen last year is to be followed, JEE Main final answer key will be released before announcement of result. To download scorecards, candidates will have to login to the official website with their login credentials.

JEE Main 2021 Result: Direct Link (The link will be updated when result is announced)

The first JEE Main session was held between February 23 and 26. JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in three more sessions, in March, April and May.

Candidates will have to login to the official website with their credentials to check JEE Mains result

The next session will take place from March 15 to 18. However, In March and April sessions, the exam will be held only for Engineering aspirants. JEE Main BArch and BPlanning papers will be held again in the May session.

Steps to download JEE Main February result

Step 1: Once results are announced, go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main (February) result link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials. Submit.

Step 4: Download your result. Take a printout of it for future reference.

NTA will use a formula to calculate normalised score, as the exam was held on different dates and shifts. The result of each session will be prepared in the form of raw scores and percentiles scores of total raw scores.

The JEE Main 2021 percentile score will be:

Total Percentile Score of a Candidate = 100 x (Number of candidates who secured a raw score (or actual score) equal or less than the candidate)/ (Total number of candidates who appeared in that session)