JEE Main 2021 February Registration Ends Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the registration window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE 2021) today. The BTech, BArch and BPlanning candidates must apply for the exam at the official website nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 23, 2021 8:00 am IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the registration window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE 2021) today. The BTech, BArch and BPlanning candidates must apply for the exam at the official website nta.nic.in. They can pay the JEE Main 2021 registration fee till January 24, 2021. The candidates have the option to apply for the second and third session as well. The first session of the JEE Main session will be held from February 23 to 26, 2021.

Direct link to apply for JEE Main 2021

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2021


  • Candidates have to register for JEE Main 2021 by entering personal information including names, dates of birth, mobile numbers and email addresses.

  • After JEE Main 2021 registration, aspirants have to log in to the candidate portal with the system generated JEE Main login credentials and fill in all the required details of the form.

  • After filling in all the details, candidates will have to upload the scanned images of their photographs and signatures as per the required specifications.

  • JEE Main application form will only be considered complete if candidates pay the JEE Main 2021 application fee. The application fee of JEE Main 2021 can be paid through debit card, credit card, net banking, or through UPI.

  • JEE Main 2021 aspirants will have to submit the JEE Main application form 2021 after checking the information provided by the students in the NTA JEE Main application form.

JEE Main 2021 syllabi for both paper 1 and paper 2 have been released on the official website. The Section B will be comprising the optional questions based upon the state boards syllabus. Separate syllabus for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics has been released for the JEE Main examination.

