JEE Main 2021 Exam Rules: 5 Things Candidates Must Follow

National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the first session of JEE Main 2021 from February 23 to 26. JEE Main 2021 will be held in two shifts, the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 pm, and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm. The three-hour exam will be held online for both Paper 1 and 2.

Paper 1 will be held for admission to Engineering programmes, and Paper 2 for admission to Architecture courses.

With JEE Main 2021 approaching near, aspirants must be wondering about the various exam day guidelines which have to be followed to ensure maximum safety and smooth conduct.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued exam day guidelines which are to be followed by all the candidates appearing in JEE Main 2021. Students are advised to adhere to the guidelines and follow all disciplinary protocols.

Key Points:

1-All the candidates should reach the JEE Main 2021 exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the examination to complete the registration formalities on time. While carrying the JEE Main admit card to the exam centre is a must, the candidate must also carry other documents such as-identity proof and self-declaration form, failing to which, the candidate will not be permitted to appear in JEE Main 2021 exam in any case.

2-At the time of entry to JEE Main examination hall, the filled-in undertaking (self-declaration form) on admit card will be checked by the staff members. The body temperature using thermos guns will be checked at the centre.

3-After scanning the bar code at the admit card, the students will be directed to their respective rooms. Students must be seated as per the arrangement immediately after entering the examination hall in order to avoid crowding.

4-Candidates must carry a 50 ml sanitiser bottle with them. In order to contain the infection, the candidate is expected to wear a mask at all times. For safety, hand sanitisers will be available at various locations in the centre. Social distancing norms must be strictly followed by the candidates.

5-Students appearing for Aptitude Test Paper-II need to bring their own geometry box set, pencils and erasers. Pen/Pencil and blank paper of rough work will be provided in the JEE Main examination hall. Candidates need to enter the required details in the attendance sheet, put signature and paste the photograph at the designated place.