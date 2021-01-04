Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 February: How To Take Advantage Of New Exam Pattern

The first session of JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to begin on February 23 and the application forms are available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As announced by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, multiple sessions of the Engineering entrance exams is likely to give more flexibility to students. However, with board exams to take place in the upcoming months, it is important for students to prepare with an effective strategy to increase their chances of qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main).

Here are some tips on how to prepare for JEE Main 2021 February exam with the best-available study materials, online learning tools, and more:

Take Advantage Of The New Exam Pattern

JEE Main 2021 will be based on a new exam pattern where students will have more questions to choose from. In the BTech paper, each subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain numerical questions. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10, and there will be no negative marking. This can prove to be a deciding factor. Candidates can answer all the questions in section B and can get up to 20 marks which will increase their chances of qualifying. Students must take advantage of this opportunity.

Read || IIT JEE Advanced, JEE Main, CBSE Board Exams, NEET: Time Table Of Major Exams

JEE Main 2021 Study Materials

One of the biggest mistakes students make while preparing for JEE Main is gathering irrelevant study material that confuses them and is not reliable. As a student preparing for JEE Main, make sure that you refrain from getting irrelevant study materials. Subject wise best books for the Engineering entrance exam are listed below:

JEE Main 2021: Best Books For Physics

Best Books For JEE Main Chemistry

Best Books For JEE Main Maths

Make NCERT Your Bible

The National Testing Agency follows NCERT as the final call for any confusions in questions or answer options. Most of the questions asked in JEE Main are directly or indirectly based on NCERT. Understand core concepts by reading the textbooks, revise all the important topics. In other words, make NCERT your bible to do well in JEE Main 2021.

IIT-PAL Video Lectures For JEE Main

To help students prepare for JEE Main and NEET entrance examinations, NTA has curated video lectures on different topics. The lectures have been delivered by none other than expert IIT faculty members and are available at https://nta.ac.in/lecturesContent. The video lectures are a part of the IIT-PAL programme launched in 2018. The video lecture series is available for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.

National Test Abhyas App

Last year, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (then HRD Minister) launched the National Test Abhyas app, developed by the NTA, for JEE Main and NEET aspirants. Since then, it has been a popular choice among students. The app is available on Google PlayStore with over 10 lakh downloads. Solve mock question papers on the app.

Online Mock Tests

The more tests you will take while your preparation, the less fear there will be for the final exam. There’s no use of preparation if you do not test it under exam-like conditions. Apart from the National Test Abhyas app, there are many mock tests available online.

Take a free JEE Main 2021 mock test

For the first-time, aspirants taking a mock test will be able to understand how a computer-based test (CBT) works.

JEE Main Online Courses

Students can also buy an online JEE Main course where they get recorded video lectures and can watch them in order to understand a concept quickly and effectively. There are also free video lectures available on YouTube.

Practice

Practising questions in physics and chemistry and Maths is equally important. It helps you get a better understanding of the pattern and type of questions asked in the exam, which also assists you in reducing the time taken in solving those questions.

Solve Previous Year Question Papers

Solving previous year papers will help you in understanding the type of question patterns and it will also give you an idea of the overall exam pattern. It will also help you in analyzing the frequently asked questions. Additionally, this will provide you with first-hand experience of the JEE Main exam. Analyse common mistakes and work on eradicating them. JEE Main previous year question papers are available at https://nta.ac.in/Downloads

Revision is important

Revision plays an important role in exam preparation. Revising chapters you have already covered will help you in retaining the information and in finding new points that remained unnoticed previously. It will not be possible for candidates to study all the chapters from scratch a few days before the exam and therefore, revision will be helpful in covering all the topics in time. Start revising way before JEE Main. Include revision slots in your time table.