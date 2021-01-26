Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 Application Correction Facility Begins Tomorrow; Check What Can You Edit

JEE Main Application 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the correction facility of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main February exams tomorrow, January 27. Candidates who want to make changes in the information provided by them will be able to edit the JEE Main 2021 application form by logging into the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in with their credentials. The correction facility will be available till January 30 after which the agency will issue admit cards. As per the official schedule, JEE Main 2021 admit card for the February session will be issued by the Second week of February, 2021.

During the correction window, candidates will be able to edit error in the exam forms details including their name, address, educational qualifications and other related information.

How To Edit JEE Main form 2021 application form

Go to the JEE Main 2021 official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and log in with your credentials.

After login, click on the “JEE Main Correction in Application Form 2021 link” and proceed to make corrections.

Carefully read the instructions and click on ‘Proceed’.

Use the pen tool against each field to make any corrections required.

After making all the necessary JEE Main corrections, click on the submit icon.

JEE Main photo correction

Visit the JEE Main official website

Select the link labeled as “Remove Image Discrepancy”.

Login with your credentials

Upload the corrected photo and click on “submit”.

The links for application form and photo correction will be made available tomorrow.

As per the JEE Main information bulletin, “Information provided by the candidates in their respective online Application Forms, like, name of candidate, contact/ address details, category, PwD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, choice of exam cities, etc. will be treated as final. Any request for change in such particulars after the closure of correction period will not be considered by NTA under any circumstances.”