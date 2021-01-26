  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2021 February Application Correction Window To Open Tomorrow

JEE Main 2021 February Application Correction Window To Open Tomorrow

JEE Main Correction Date 2021: The correction facility of the JEE Main 2021 application form (February) will begin tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 26, 2021 2:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2021: List Of Important Topics In Mathematics To Study
JEE Main 2021: List Of Important Topics In Physics
No Relaxation In NEET UG, JEE Main Syllabus Worry Board Exams Students
JEE Main 2021 Application Form Correction Facility Begins On January 27
JEE Main Registration 2021 Ends Today
JEE Main 2021 February Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here’s Your Last-Minute Checklist
JEE Main 2021 February Application Correction Window To Open Tomorrow
JEE Main 2021 Application Correction Facility Begins Tomorrow; Check What Can You Edit
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE Main Application 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the correction facility of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main February exams tomorrow, January 27. Candidates who want to make changes in the information provided by them will be able to edit the JEE Main 2021 application form by logging into the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in with their credentials. The correction facility will be available till January 30 after which the agency will issue admit cards. As per the official schedule, JEE Main 2021 admit card for the February session will be issued by the Second week of February, 2021.

During the correction window, candidates will be able to edit error in the exam forms details including their name, address, educational qualifications and other related information.

How To Edit JEE Main form 2021 application form

  • Go to the JEE Main 2021 official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and log in with your credentials.

  • After login, click on the “JEE Main Correction in Application Form 2021 link” and proceed to make corrections.

  • Carefully read the instructions and click on ‘Proceed’.

  • Use the pen tool against each field to make any corrections required.

  • After making all the necessary JEE Main corrections, click on the submit icon.

JEE Main photo correction

  • Visit the JEE Main official website

  • Select the link labeled as “Remove Image Discrepancy”.

  • Login with your credentials

  • Upload the corrected photo and click on “submit”.

The links for application form and photo correction will be made available tomorrow.

As per the JEE Main information bulletin, “Information provided by the candidates in their respective online Application Forms, like, name of candidate, contact/ address details, category, PwD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, choice of exam cities, etc. will be treated as final. Any request for change in such particulars after the closure of correction period will not be considered by NTA under any circumstances.”

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main correction JEE Main 2021 JEE Main 2021 Registration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Schools Celebrate Republic Day 2021 With COVID-19 Restrictions
Schools Celebrate Republic Day 2021 With COVID-19 Restrictions
IIT Bhubaneswar Celebrates 72nd Republic Day Amidst The Pandemic
IIT Bhubaneswar Celebrates 72nd Republic Day Amidst The Pandemic
Schools Reopening Tomorrow In These States With COVID-19 Restrictions
Schools Reopening Tomorrow In These States With COVID-19 Restrictions
Live Updates: 72nd Republic Day Celebrations Go Virtual In Schools, Colleges Amid COVID-19
Live | Live Updates: 72nd Republic Day Celebrations Go Virtual In Schools, Colleges Amid COVID-19
Bihar's
Bihar's "Cycle Girl" Jyoti Kumari Interacts With PM Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................