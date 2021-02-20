Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021: Exam Pattern Of BArch, BPlanning Paper

The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper will be held on February 23 in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. The BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively. The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper have three sections in the question paper. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for both the papers and held as a computer-based test, the Drawing test of the BArch paper will be pen-paper based and BPlanning paper will consist of planning-based questions. The JEE Main BArch and JEE Main BPlanning will be held for a total of 400 marks each.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is conducted for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to Indian Institutes of Technology and other National Institutes of Technology in engineering courses across the country. Based on the performances in JEE Main, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021.

JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Paper Exam Pattern

JEE Main 2021 exam pattern for the BArch and BPlanning paper will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The BArch paper, or Paper 2A, of JEE Main exam will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing. The BPlanning paper, or Paper 2B, of JEE MAin exam will comprise of Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning-based questions.

Paper Parts Nature Of Questions Mode of Test Paper 2A JEE Main BArch Part 1 Mathematics Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value Computer Based Test (CBT) Part 2 Aptitude Test Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Part 3 Drawing Test Questions to test drawing aptitude Pen and Paper Based mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet Paper 2B BPlanning Part 1 Mathematics Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions for which answer is a numerical value Computer Based Test (CBT) mode Part 2 Aptitude Test Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Part 3 Planning Based Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)





The NTA, this year as well, will take various precautionary measures to conduct the exams. Like last year, candidates appearing for JEE Main will have to fill up the self-declaration (undertaking) issued along with the JEE Main admit card. Candidates have been asked to mention their recent travel history and health status on the self-declaration form.