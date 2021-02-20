JEE Main 2021: Exam Pattern Of BArch, BPlanning Paper

  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE Main from February 23 to February 26 in two shifts, first, between 9 am and 12 noon, and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper will be held on February 23 in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. The BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively. The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper have three sections in the question paper. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for both the papers and held as a computer-based test, the Drawing test of the BArch paper will be pen-paper based and BPlanning paper will consist of planning-based questions. The JEE Main BArch and JEE Main BPlanning will be held for a total of 400 marks each.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is conducted for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to Indian Institutes of Technology and other National Institutes of Technology in engineering courses across the country. Based on the performances in JEE Main, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021.

JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Paper Exam Pattern

JEE Main 2021 exam pattern for the BArch and BPlanning paper will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The BArch paper, or Paper 2A, of JEE Main exam will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing. The BPlanning paper, or Paper 2B, of JEE MAin exam will comprise of Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning-based questions.

Paper

Parts

Nature Of Questions

Mode of Test

Paper 2A

JEE Main BArch

Part 1

Mathematics

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer Based Test (CBT)

Part 2

Aptitude Test

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Part 3

Drawing Test

Questions to test drawing aptitude

Pen and Paper Based mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet

Paper 2B

BPlanning

Part 1

Mathematics

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

Part 2

Aptitude Test

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Part 3

Planning Based

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)


The NTA, this year as well, will take various precautionary measures to conduct the exams. Like last year, candidates appearing for JEE Main will have to fill up the self-declaration (undertaking) issued along with the JEE Main admit card. Candidates have been asked to mention their recent travel history and health status on the self-declaration form.

