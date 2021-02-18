JEE Main 2021: Exam Pattern For Engineering Paper

JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from February 23 to 26 for the first session of this year. The Engineering entrance exam will be conducted in a different exam pattern this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam in four sessions in the subsequent months up to May. NTA has not only increased the number of attempts but also the paper pattern has been changed. For each section, students will be asked 30 questions of which they will be required to answer 25.

NTA has already released the JEE Main 2021 admit cards along with self-declaration forms which are available through candidate login.

In order to score well, students need to practice based on the new JEE Main exam pattern. Here are the tables which give an idea about the exam pattern:

JEE Main 2021 Exam Pattern For Paper 1





Parameters JEE Main Exam Pattern Details Mode of examination Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode Duration Three hours (Four hours for persons with disabilities) Subjects Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics Total number of questions Out of the total 90 questions, candidates need to answer 75 questions. Each subject will have 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), and 10 numerical questions. Candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. Each subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. There will be no negative marking for Section B. JEE Main 2021 marking scheme For MCQs – Four marks will be awarded for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. For answer with a numeric value – four marks will be awarded for every correct answer and 0 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. JEE Main total marks 300 Medium of paper English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Method of determining merit Conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and total into NTA scores Overall merit will be prepared by merging NTA scores of all shifts of all days Methods of resolving ties Tie between candidates obtaining equal total NTA scores in Paper 1 will be resolved in the following descending order: ·NTA score in Mathematics, followed by ·NTA score in Physics, followed by ·NTA score in Chemistry, followed by ·Candidates having a lesser ratio of negative to positive responses





JEE Main 2021: Subject-Wise Exam Pattern For Paper 1