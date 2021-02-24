Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021: Here’s What You Can Do If The Exam Didn’t Go Well

JEE Main 2021 February Round: If the first session of the JEE Main 2021 did not go well, candidates will get at least three more chances to improve their scores on JEE Main this year. The body conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for undergraduate Engineering admissions, National Testing Agency (NTA), will hold the subsequent sessions in March, April and finally, in May 2021. After the declaration of the JEE Main 2021 result of each of the sessions, the NTA will briefly reopen applications for the next rounds. The final result will be declared only after the May session and will consider the best NTA score of the four exams for candidates who appear for more than one session.

The NTA’s official information bulletin gives the tentative JEE Main 2021 exam dates for the remaining sessions. The tentative dates are as follows:





JEE Main 2021 Sessions Exam Dates Session 2 March 15-18 Session 3 April 27-30 Session 4 May 24-28





The first shift exams will begin at 9 am and end at 12 pm and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm as is customary.

JEE Main 2021: Apply For The Next Session

A candidate can apply for more than one session at once when the application window opens and pay the exam fee accordingly. Similarly, they can withdraw from a particular session as well and if they do, their exam fee for that session of JEE Main 2021 will be refunded. The candidate also had the option of applying for each session of JEE Main separately.

The NTA bulletin says: If a candidate wishes to apply only for one session, he / she has to pay examination fee only for that session during the current application period and will have [the] opportunity to apply again for the remaining March/ April / May sessions.”

The application window will be reopened after the result of each session is declared for the next one. “The application window will be re-opened briefly immediately after the declaration of the result of [the] February / March/ April session. [The] examination for the May session will be the last examination for [the] coming academic year.”

JEE Main 2021 For BArch, BPlanning

While the exam will be held in four sessions for aspiring to join BTech programmes, for Architecture or Planning aspirants, the exam will continue to be held just twice -- in February and in May.

The number of candidates for BArch and BPlanning is a fraction of the number appearing for the BTech papers. Out of the 6,61,776 candidates who have registered for JEE Main 2021 February session, just 63,065 are for BArch and BPlanning.

JEE Main 2021: Clash With Board Exams

For some students, the May session of JEE Main 2021, tentatively scheduled for May 24-28, will clash with their CBSE Class 12 board exams and other board exams. The NTA has asked candidates who will be affected by this overlap in the exam period to submit their board exam roll-numbers and the name of the board when the JEE Main 2021 application window opens for the May session. According to an NTA notice, the application window for the May session will be open from May 4 to 12, 2021.