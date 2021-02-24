JEE Main 2021 Exam Analysis: Students Find BTech Paper 'Moderate To Easy'

Students who have appeared in the first shift of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains 2021) for admission to BE, BTech programme found Mathematics and Chemistry moderately difficult, and Physics easiest amongst the three subjects. The questions asked in the examination covered almost all chapters of Classes 11 and 12, however, weightage was given to Class 12 chapters in Maths and Chemistry, according to Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE expert.

There was a total of 90 questions in JEE Main Paper 1. Five out of 10 questions were to be attempted from the numerical based section in each subject.

Mathematics was easy to moderate level. The questions were asked from Calculus, Co-ordinate Geometry, Algebra, Vector and 3D Geometry. Few numerical based questions required lengthy calculations and the weightage was given to Calculus.

Physics was comparatively easy. Most of the questions were asked from Kinematics, Optics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, EM waves, Heat and Thermodynamics. Few numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Theory-based questions from Class 12 chapters of NCERT were asked.

The chemistry was moderate. Maximum questions covered chapters such as Chemical bonding, Co-ordination compounds. Heat and Thermodynamics had more weightage. Inorganic Chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT books.

According to Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services Ltd. (AESL), “Overall the paper was Moderate to Easy and balanced. Almost all topics were covered in each subject, and students were able to complete the paper in the given time. If we compare the difficulty level, we can say Maths >Chemistry >Physics.”

Over 6.5 lakh students have registered for the JEE Main 2021 BE/BTech examination in February. The examination is being held in multiple slots in 331 cities across the nation.