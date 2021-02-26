JEE Main 2021 Exam Analysis: Students Find BTech Paper 'Easy To Moderate'

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) February session concluded today with the last set of BTech papers conducted in two shifts – 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE Main Paper 1 consisted of questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). The questions were mostly based on the NCERT books. The difficulty level of the paper has been analysed as easy to moderate.

JEE Main paper pattern

A total of 90 (30 from a subject) questions were included in the JEE Main paper. Each subject had 20 Multiple Choice Questions or MCQs and 10 numerical questions out of which five questions were compulsory.

JEE Main 2021 Day 4 Shift 2 Physics Paper Analysis

The JEE Main candidates said that the Physics section has questions which were easy to moderate.

Major questions in the JEE Main physics paper were asked from Current electricity, Oscillations and Waves, Atoms And Nuclei, Oscillations and Waves and Physics and Measurement.

JEE Main 2021 Day 4 Shift 2 Chemistry Paper Analysis

As per certain JEE Main candidates the weightage of organic chemistry was a bit more and the questions from physical chemistry were moderate while questions from inorganic chemistry were easy. The questions from organic chemistry included easy, moderate and difficult questions.

The Chemistry paper had questions from Organic Compounds containing Oxygen, Principles Related to Practical Chemistry, Hydrocarbons, Hydrogen, Chemical Thermodynamics, Chemical kinetics, Coordination Compounds, Equilibrium, Atomic Structure and Principles Related to Practical Chemistry.

JEE Main 2021 Day 4 Shift 2 Mathematics Paper Analysis

The JEE Main Maths section is said to be moderate by the candidates. As per them the questions asked from sets relation and function were moderately difficult.

The JEE Main Maths paper had different questions covering almost the entire syllabus.

It had questions from the following topics including Complex numbers and quadratic equations, Sets, Relations and Functions, Complex numbers and quadratic equations, Integral Calculus, Matrices and Determinants, Coordinate geometry, Integral Calculus, Coordinate Geometry, Limit , continuity and differentiability, Integral Calculus, Coordinate geometry, Coordinate geometry, Three Dimensional Geometry, Limit , continuity and differentiability, Sets, Relations and Functions nad Three Dimensional Geometry.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) started JEE Main 2021 paper 1 for BTech courses from February 26. JEE Main 2021 Paper 1 was conducted from February 24 to 26, 2021 in 2 shifts daily. The paper started at 3 pm and concluded at 6 pm.

JEE Main 2021 result

The result of JEE Main 2021 February session is expected to be declared by March 7, 2021.