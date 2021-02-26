JEE Main 2021 Exam Analysis (Day 3): Students Find BTech Paper ‘Easy To Moderate’

The first shift of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) was conducted today from 9 am to 12 noon at the designated examination centres. The BTech candidates found the paper a bit predictable with easy questions mostly based on the NCERT Class 11, Class 12 textbooks, as per Mr Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services.

The candidate ranked the difficulty level of the JEE Main paper as Physics being the most easiest section followed by Chemistry and then Mathematics.

Mr Sharma did a detailed analysis of the JEE Main paper where he ranked each section Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics depending upon the topics covered and weightage given to each concept.

The Chemistry paper was found to be easy to moderate. Almost all the JEE Main syllabus topics were covered. The chapters of Class 9 and Class 11 were given almost equal weightage Organic Chemistry was sufficiently asked, followed by Physical and Inorganic branches. No questions were being asked from solutions or kinetics.

The Physics paper was also termed easy to moderate as adequate weightage was given to mechanics, electricity and magnetism and modern physics.

Further the Mathematics paper mostly had questions based on Calculus, Algebra, Coordinate Geometry, Vectors and 3-dimensional geometry. A single two-marker question was being asked from sequence and series.

Today is the last day of the JEE Main February session. The results are expected to be released by March 7 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). After the JEE Main results are announced, the NTA will open the objection window to allow the candidates to raise any questions regarding their response sheets and answer key.