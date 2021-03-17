JEE Main 2021 Exam Analysis: Candidates Find Day 2 Shift 1 Paper 'Moderately Tough'

The first shift of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on the second day of March session has concluded. The BTech and BE candidates appeared for Paper 1 from 9 am to 12 pm at the designated examination centres. The paper had 90 questions asked for 300 marks. Five out of ten questions were to be attempted from the numerical section in each subject- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The JEE Main candidates found the paper ‘moderately tough’. The Mathematics section was found to be moderately tough and the Chemistry section was easier among the all three sections. The paper was majorly based on the Class 11 and 12 CBSE board exams syllabi, said Mr Ramesh Batlish, FITJEE expert.

Read More|| JEE Main 2021 (March) Live Updates: Day 2 Shift 1 Ends; Paper Analysis, Students’ Reaction

Section-Wise Analysis Of JEE Main Paper





Physics

Physics paper was of 100 marks. It was divided into two parts. Section 1 had 20 multiple-choice questions. Four marks will be allocated for each correct response and 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

Section 2 had 10 numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Four marks will be given for each correct answer and there will be no negative marking.

The difficulty level was found to be easy to moderate. The questions covered almost the entire syllabus. Easier questions were asked from chapters like Semiconductors, Current Electricity, Communication Devices and AC Circuits.

Few numerical-based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Further theory-based questions from Class 12 NCERT books were also asked.

Chemistry

Section-1 had 20 multiple-choice questions and Section 2 had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was 4 marks for correct response, and negative marking for incorrect response. The marking scheme for numerical based questions was 4 marks for correct response and no negative marking. Total marks of this section were 100.

Chemistry was comparatively said to be a balanced section with equal weightage given to chapters of Physical, Inorganic and Organic Chemistry. The paper covered almost all chapters of NCERT.

Mathematics

Section 1 had 20 multiple choice questions and section 1 had 10 numerical-based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was 4 marks for correct response and negative marking for incorrect response while no marks will be awarded if the question is left out. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was four marks for correct response and no negative marking.

The Mathematics section was said to be not balanced enough. There were multiple questions from chapters like Differential Equations, Conic Sections, Vectors and 3D Geometry.

Few numerical-based questions were found to be tricky and required lengthy calculations.