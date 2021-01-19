  • Home
JEE Main 2021: Education Ministry Removes 75% Eligibility Criteria

Students qualifying only the JEE Main, irrespective of the marks they have secured in Class 12 board exams, will be eligible for admission to NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other CFTIs, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 19, 2021 2:23 pm IST

New Delhi:

The admission criteria for NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other CFTIs have been relaxed. The Union Education Minister ‘Nishank’ announced on Twitter that apart from qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main, students will no longer need to score a minimum of 75 per cent in their school board exams to be eligible. Earlier, only students who scored a minimum 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 board exams in their qualifying examinations were eligible. However, the reduction of several board exam syllabus including CBSE board due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the decision has been taken.

Mr Nishank in his micro-blogging site said: “Considering the decision taken for IIT JEE(Advanced) and in line with the decision taken for the last academic year, it has been decided to waive off the 75% marks (in class 12 exam) eligibility criteria under Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for the next academic year 2021-2022 in respect of NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other CFTIs, whose admissions are based on JEE (Main).”

