JEE Main 2021: Dress Code To Be Followed Today

JEE Main 2021 Dress Code: Ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has added more instructions to be followed at the exam centre.The JEE Main SOP includes a dress code and lists of items they can carry to exam centres.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 23, 2021 7:34 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: BArch Exam (First Shift) Begins At 9 AM; Last Minute Checklist
JEE Main 2021: Five Things Students Must Know Before Attempting BArch, BPlanning Paper
JEE Main 2021: Architecture Exam Tomorrow; Check Dress Code
JEE Main 2021 Begins Tomorrow; Check Exam Rules, Admit Card Details
JEE Main 2021: Common Mistakes To Avoid In Exam
JEE Main 2021: Exam Pattern Of BArch, BPlanning Paper
JEE Main 2021: Dress Code To Be Followed Today
JEE Main 2021: Dress Code To Be Followed Today
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes is being conducted following a variety of rules and restrictions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued guidelines to be followed at the exam centre. The JEE Main SOP includes a dress code and lists of items they can carry to exam centres. JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be held from today, February 23 to February 26, 2021, in two slots. The first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm.

On exam day, candidates must wear slippers or sandals with low heels. Closed footwear, including shoes, will not be allowed to the exam centres. Light clothes with half sleeves will only be allowed and long sleeves are not permitted. Garments with large buttons are also not allowed. The aspirants who wear specific attire for religious or customary reasons must reach the exam centres early for mandatory frisking.

Follow Live Updates Here

Personal belongings including handbags and mobile phones will not be allowed in the examination centres. NTA has earlier said that the authorities will not take any responsibility for keeping candidates’ personal belongings during the period of exam.

Caps, dupatta and similar accessories like sunglasses cannot be worn by the aspirants during the exam. If a candidate wears a specific attire due to religious reasons, she or he must reach the exam centre one-and-a-half hours before the gate closing time and inform the exam officials.

Metallic objects including watches are strictly prohibited in JEE Main 2021 exam.

Guidelines From NTA For JEE Main 2021

Documents required

  • All pages of the JEE Main 2021 admit card clearly printed on A4 size sheets

  • The self-declaration form printed on an A4 size sheet, duly filled

  • Valid photo ID proof

  • Copy of the same photograph that was used in the application form to paste on the attendance sheet

  • PwD certificate where applicable

  • Documents related to scribes where applicable

Items Allowed

  • Admit Card and self-declaration undertaking

  • Water in a transparent bottle

  • Mask and gloves

  • Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: BArch Exam (First Shift) Begins At 9 AM; Last Minute Checklist
Live | JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: BArch Exam (First Shift) Begins At 9 AM; Last Minute Checklist
JEE Main 2021 To Begin With BArch, BPlanning Paper Today
JEE Main 2021 To Begin With BArch, BPlanning Paper Today
Meghalaya Chief Minister Lays Foundation Of Bridge, School, Mini Stadium
Meghalaya Chief Minister Lays Foundation Of Bridge, School, Mini Stadium
BHU Begins Offline Classes For Final Year Students
BHU Begins Offline Classes For Final Year Students
Uttar Pradesh To Set Up National Law University At Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh To Set Up National Law University At Prayagraj
.......................... Advertisement ..........................