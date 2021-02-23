JEE Main 2021: Dress Code To Be Followed Today

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes is being conducted following a variety of rules and restrictions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued guidelines to be followed at the exam centre. The JEE Main SOP includes a dress code and lists of items they can carry to exam centres. JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be held from today, February 23 to February 26, 2021, in two slots. The first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm.

On exam day, candidates must wear slippers or sandals with low heels. Closed footwear, including shoes, will not be allowed to the exam centres. Light clothes with half sleeves will only be allowed and long sleeves are not permitted. Garments with large buttons are also not allowed. The aspirants who wear specific attire for religious or customary reasons must reach the exam centres early for mandatory frisking.

Personal belongings including handbags and mobile phones will not be allowed in the examination centres. NTA has earlier said that the authorities will not take any responsibility for keeping candidates’ personal belongings during the period of exam.

Caps, dupatta and similar accessories like sunglasses cannot be worn by the aspirants during the exam. If a candidate wears a specific attire due to religious reasons, she or he must reach the exam centre one-and-a-half hours before the gate closing time and inform the exam officials.

Metallic objects including watches are strictly prohibited in JEE Main 2021 exam.

Guidelines From NTA For JEE Main 2021

Documents required

All pages of the JEE Main 2021 admit card clearly printed on A4 size sheets

The self-declaration form printed on an A4 size sheet, duly filled

Valid photo ID proof

Copy of the same photograph that was used in the application form to paste on the attendance sheet

PwD certificate where applicable

Documents related to scribes where applicable

Items Allowed