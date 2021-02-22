Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021: BArch Paper Tomorrow, Check NTA Dress Code

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will begin tomorrow, February 23. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has prescribed exam day guidelines and a dress code that candidates must follow during the entrance exam. On the first day, JEE Main paper 1 will be held for Paper 2A and 2B, for BArch and BPlanning aspirants. Paper 1, for BTech candidates, will begin on February 24. NTA has released JEE Main admit card, which can be downloaded from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As JEE Main is being held amid COVID-19 pandemic, wearing face masks and hand gloves will be mandatory. Candidates can bring their personal hand sanitizer in 50 ml transparent bottles.

As per the JEE Main dress code, candidates will not be allowed to wear footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons. Candidates should also avoid wearing clothes with heavy embroidery.

Do not bring any personal belongings like handbags or mobile phones to the examination venue NTA has said that the authorities will not take any responsibility of keeping candidates’ personal belongings safe during the exam.

Do not wear caps, dupatta and similar accessories unless prior permission has been taken. If a candidate wears a specific attire due to religious reasons, she or he must reach the exam centre one-and-a-half hours before the gate closing time and inform the officials.

Do not wear watches. Metallic objects are strictly prohibited in JEE Main 2021 exam. Students have been advised not to wear jewellery or ornaments and not to carry any gadget.

Candidates will not be allowed to wear sunglasses during JEE Main examination.