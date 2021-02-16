JEE Main 2021: Documents Required At Exam Centre

JEE Main is scheduled to be conducted from February 23 to 26 for the first session of this year. NTA has released the JEE Main admit cards 2021 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in which are available through candidate login. As per the guidelines issued by the Centre amid COVID-19 pandemic, NTA will ensure the health and safety of the candidates appearing for the exam by implementing adequate measures and safety protocols without compromising the high standards, sanitation and fairness in the conduct of the examination.

Below is the list of documents required at JEE Main exam centres 2021:

JEE Main Admit Card

A copy of JEE Main admit card printed on A4 size paper is to be carried to the JEE Main examination centre. Candidates can download the JEE Main 2021 admit card from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Self-Declaration Form

Self-declaration form is a part of the JEE Main hall ticket printed on the first page. All the candidates will be required to fill the self-declaration form before reaching the exam centre. The self-declaration form consists of declarations regarding any symptoms of cough, fever, breathlessness, sore throat/ runny nose or body ache in the last 14 days.

Passport Size Photo

One passport size photograph must be carried. The photo should be the same as uploaded on JEE Main application form. This photo will be used for pasting in the attendance sheet at the centre during the examination.

Valid Photo ID

A government-approved photo ID card must be carried. Acceptable IDs are (PAN Card/ Driving Licence/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card / Ration Card). Make sure that the IDs are original, valid and non-expired.

PwD Certificate

Candidates belonging to PwD category and claiming relaxation under the same must produce a certificate. The certificate must be issued by the competent authority.