JEE Main application forms

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 application forms have been released on the official site of its conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) at nta.nic.in. The engineering candidates will have to fill up their personal information including their name, address, identity proofs and education qualifications. If a candidate makes any error while filling up the JEE Main application form, he or she can rectify the mistake by using the edit option available on the admission form portal. Though the edit option needs to be used before submitting the application fee.

In case, JEE Main 2021 candidates submit the application form with incorrect data and pay the fee, they will have to wait for the NTA to open the correction window. As there are several changes brought in the JEE Main 2021 application process, candidates may get confused while filling up the form.

What happens if the candidate forgets to book a slot while filing the application?

Though, NTA allows the candidates to rectify or add missing details later but it also has the option of assigning a slot to the candidate itself in case that entry is left empty.

What happens if the candidate forgets to self-attest or add their name along with their photograph in the online application form.

The JEE Main 2021 application form will not be cancelled in case the candidates do not put their signatures. In the current scenario when the JEE Main application process is completely online, candidates will have to upload their e-signature and a soft copy of photograph in the designated places.

What if the candidate chose not to apply for the February attempt and wait for the subsequent attempts in March, April or May but is unable to appear for the examination?

It is advisable that the JEE Main 2021 aspirants do apply for the February examination. In case they are unable to appear for the entrance examination, they can request to apply for the next attempt once the registration for the March examination would open. The examination application fee will be carried forward. Though in case the candidate forgets to reapply for either of the next attempts, the application fee will not be refunded.

What if the candidate wishes to change their choice of city for the examination centre or has filled any wrong choice for the city?

The JEE Main 2021 candidates have the option to give three options for the city in which they could appear for the examination. In case, the candidates want to change their choice of city, they can only do so in the next JEE Main attempt. Candidates are advised to carefully choose the city as the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had clarified that the government will try to assign the first choices for the city to the candidates.

How to choose the medium of language for the entrance examination without making any errors?

The JEE Main 2021 candidates are only allowed to choose a regional language for a particular state or a city from where they are appearing for the examination, or else they can attempt the paper in English language.