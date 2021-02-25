Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 Day 3 Shift 2 Analysis: “Easy To Moderate Level Questions”, Say Students

The second shift of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Btech paper held on the third day of the entrance tests had “easy to moderate” questions. The second shift between 3 pm and 6 pm held for Btech and BE paper was conducted for a total of 300 marks. The questions, as per students’ analysis, were “balanced”. In terms of the order of difficulty, Physics was easiest followed by Mathematics and Chemistry.

The JEE Main BTech paper, as per students associated with Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) had questions from almost all topics as prescribed in the syllabus provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Paper

The overall paper of BTech was of moderate level. According to Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL): “It was balanced and almost all topics were covered in every subject and the students were able to complete in the given timeline.”

The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. A total of 30 questions were asked from each subject, from which 20 multiple choice questions and 10 integer types were asked. As per the new pattern, out of 10 integers, only 5 need to be attempted. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. However, the numerical value-based question had no negative marks attached.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Maths

Difficulty Level: Moderate

More than 10 questions from coordinate geometry

Questions from calculus were in good numbers

Integer type of questions was not calculative

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Chemistry

Difficulty Level: Moderate

More questions from organic chemistry (8-9 question)

6-7 questions from inorganic were easy to solve

Integer type questions contained questions from physical chemistry along with calculative.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper

Difficulty Level: Easy

Majority Questions from Class 12 syllabus

Integer type question was not calculative

JEE Main February 2021 session started on February 23 and will continue till tomorrow, February 26.