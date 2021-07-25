JEE Main 2021: Day 3 Of Third Session Today

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main Day 3 today

The third day of Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main) of Session 3 will be held today, July 25. The JEE Main administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has been conducting the third session of JEE Main from July 20. Over seven lakh students have registered for this session of JEE Main. Initially, this session was to be held in April but the second wave of Covid had led to the postponement of JEE Main April 2021 session. Today, JEE Main BTech/ BE paper will be held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm across 334 cities in India and abroad.

A total of 75 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths will be asked in JEE Main 2021 paper 1 today. While the numerical questions will not have negative marking, for all others one-fourth of the marks will be cut for wrong answers marked.

Along with the NTA JEE Main admit card, students will be required to take a self-declaration form. The JEE Main Self-Declaration form would mention the health status of the JEE Main aspirants and will have a record of travel history so that everyone at the JEE Main exam centre is safe. Candidates will be required to sign the self-declaration form in the presence of the invigilator.

JEE Main 2021 And Students Affected By Rains, Landslides In Maharashtra

The Agency, on Saturday, July 24, has announced that students affected by rains and landslides in Maharashtra and unable to write JEE Mains today, on July 25 and July 27 need not panic. NTA will provide another chance for these students to appear for the engineering entrance exam.

“In the light of heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra, to assist the Maharashtra student community, the NTA has decided to grant another opportunity to all candidates who have examination centres in the cities of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara, and who are not able to reach the Examination Centre for JEE (Main) –2021 Session – 3,” the NTA statement read.

The students with examination centres in these cities, NTA said, who may not be in a position to reach their examination centres on July 25 and July 27 will be given another opportunity, and the dates for the same will be announced soon by the NTA.

JEE Main Session 3: Day 1 and Day 2

All those students who have taken the BE/ BTech paper on the first shift of JEE Main 2021 session 3 on July 20 had reviewed the paper as moderate. While the Btech/ BE paper held on the second day of the third session had a “balanced paper in terms of coverage of chapters”.

The JEE Main BE/BTech paper is conducted for undergraduate admission to engineering courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other National Institutes of Technology (NITs) across the country. On the basis of JEE Main 2021 scores, the top-scorers will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021. The first two sessions of JEE Main 2021 were held earlier this year in February and March and the results have already been declared.