JEE Main 2021: Day 2 Of Fourth Session Today

The second day of the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main) fourth session will be held today, August 27. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been conducting the fourth and the final session of the engineering entrance test from Thursday, August 26 in two shifts - first from 9 am to 12 noon, and the next between 3 pm and 6 pm. Initially, this session was to be held in May but the second wave of Covid had led to the postponement of JEE Main May 2021 session.

All those students who have taken the BE/ BTech paper on the first shift of JEE Main 2021 session 4 on August 26 had reviewed the paper as moderate. While the difficulty level of the Mathematics paper on JEE Main Day 1 session 4 was of moderate level, it was easy to moderate level in Physics and Chemistry paper.

Apart from Paper 1 -- BE/ BTech paper, JEE Main Session 4 is being held for BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2) aspirants as well. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held for 400 marks. To cater to the reduction in exam syllabus by various state boards including CBSE, NTA has decided to provide for choices in the question papers and thus there will be two sections in each paper.

Along with the NTA JEE Main admit card, students will be required to take a self-declaration form. The JEE Main Self-Declaration form would mention the health status of the JEE Main aspirants and will have a record of travel history. Candidates will be required to sign the self-declaration form in the presence of the invigilator.

JEE Main Exam Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login with the system generated JEE Main application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the JEE Main hall ticket 2021