JEE Main 2021 day 2 exam today

Today is the second day of JEE Main 2021 session 3. The NTA has scheduled the examination on July 20, 22, 25, and 27 as a computer-based test (CBT) for over 7 lakh engineering aspirants. JEE Main will be held in 334 cities at 828 centres. The first shift begins at 9 am and will continue till 12 pm. All those students who have attempted Paper 1 on JEE Main 2021 day 1, reviewed Paper 1 as ‘moderate’. In terms of order of difficulty, Maths and Chemistry were of moderate level, while Physics was easiest amongst the three subjects, students said. Candidates who will appear for the exam must carry JEE Main 2021 admit card, along with the filled but unsigned JEE Main self-declaration form, a photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet, and a photo ID card to enter the exam venue.

At the JEE Main exam hall, candidates can carry a transparent water bottle, 50 ml personal hand sanitiser, one ballpoint pen, mask, gloves, PwD certificate (if applicable), sugar tablets or fruits such as apple/banana/orange for diabetic students. NTA shall also provide 3 ply masks and sanitiser at the exam centre.

Follow JEE Main 2021 Exam Day 2 Live Updates Here