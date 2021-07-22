JEE Main 2021 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Exam Begins Soon, Here's All You Need To Know
JEE Main 2021 exam day 2 today. All those students who have attempted Paper 1 on JEE Main 2021 day 1, reviewed Paper 1 as ‘moderate’.
Today is the second day of JEE Main 2021 session 3. The NTA has scheduled the examination on July 20, 22, 25, and 27 as a computer-based test (CBT) for over 7 lakh engineering aspirants. JEE Main will be held in 334 cities at 828 centres. The first shift begins at 9 am and will continue till 12 pm. All those students who have attempted Paper 1 on JEE Main 2021 day 1, reviewed Paper 1 as ‘moderate’. In terms of order of difficulty, Maths and Chemistry were of moderate level, while Physics was easiest amongst the three subjects, students said. Candidates who will appear for the exam must carry JEE Main 2021 admit card, along with the filled but unsigned JEE Main self-declaration form, a photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet, and a photo ID card to enter the exam venue.
At the JEE Main exam hall, candidates can carry a transparent water bottle, 50 ml personal hand sanitiser, one ballpoint pen, mask, gloves, PwD certificate (if applicable), sugar tablets or fruits such as apple/banana/orange for diabetic students. NTA shall also provide 3 ply masks and sanitiser at the exam centre.
JEE Main 2021: Candidates can carry a transparent water bottle, 50 ml personal hand sanitiser, one ballpoint pen, mask, gloves, PwD certificate (if applicable), sugar tablets or fruits for diabetic students. NTA will also provide 3 ply masks and sanitiser at the exam centre.
Things Required For JEE Main Exam
Documents required today at JEE Main exam centre
All pages of the JEE Main 2021 admit card clearly printed on A4 size sheets
The self-declaration form JEE Main printed on an A4 size sheet, duly filled
Valid photo ID proof
Copy of the same photograph that was used in the application form to paste on the attendance sheet
PwD certificate where applicable
Documents related to scribes where applicable
JEE Main 2021: What Are The Item Allowed
Admit Card and self-declaration undertaking
Water in a transparent bottle
Mask and gloves
Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)
JEE Main 2021: What To Wear
This year, candidates are advised to wear light and comfortable clothes. This will not create any kind of discomfort during the JEE Main 2021 exam.
JEE Main 2021 Day 2 Exam Guidelines
JEE Main candidates should not wear any kind of ornament or jewellery such as a nose ring. Those who ear heavy metals or ornaments will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.
JEE Main Dress Code
On all the exam days, students must maintain the dress code specified in the exam day instructions. They should not bring any prohibited items – calculator, mobile phone, etc – to the exam hall, as it may result in disqualification.
JEE Main 2021 Date Session 3
JEE Main 2021 session 3 will be conducted on July 20, 22, 25 and 27, 2021.
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card
Students need to bring their JEE Main admit card, along with the filled but unsigned self-declaration form, a photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet, and a photo identification card to gain entry to the exam venue.
JEE Main 2021 Exam
The JEE Main BE/BTech is being conducted in the third session. The exam is for undergraduate admission to engineering courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other National Institutes of Technology (NITs) across the country.
JEE Main 2021 Exam Timings
Today, the JEE Main 2021 exam will be held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main paper analysis will be made available at the end of each shift.
JEE Main 2021: Number Of Students
The JEE Main session 3 began on July 20 with additional exam centres and according to the NTA, 7,09,519 students had registered for it.
JEE Main 2021: Exam Day 2 Today
Second-day exams of the JEE Main 2021 April/July session will begin at 9 am today, July 22.