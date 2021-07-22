  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2021: Day 2 Exam Begins At 9 AM, Check Details

JEE Main 2021: Day 2 Exam Begins At 9 AM, Check Details

Students need to bring their JEE Main admit card, along with the filled but unsigned self-declaration form to the JEE Main 2021 exam centre.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 22, 2021 7:43 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Main 2021 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Exam Begins Soon, Here's All You Need To Know
JEE Main 2021 Session 3: Day 1 Exams Over; Paper Analysis, Students' Reaction
JEE Main 2021: ‘Physics Was Easiest’, Paper 1 Analysis Of First Shift
JEE Main 2021 Session 3 Begins Today
JEE Main 2021 Session 3 BTech Paper Starts Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines
JEE Main 2021 Session 3 Begins Tomorrow For Over 7 Lakh Students
JEE Main 2021: Day 2 Exam Begins At 9 AM, Check Details
JEE Main 2021 exam day 2 today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Second-day exams of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 April/July session will begin at 9 am today, July 22. The postponed JEE Main session 3 exams started on July 20 with additional exam centres and according to the National Testing Agency, 7,09,519 students had registered for it. Today, the exam will be conducted in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The paper analysis will be made available at the end of each shift.

Applications Update: UPES applications closing soon | 97% Placements record | JEE scores accepted  APPLY NOWRecommended: Free Download JEE Main Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

Follow JEE Main 2021 Day 2 LIVE Updates

The JEE Main BE/BTech is being conducted in the third session. The exam is for undergraduate admission to engineering courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other National Institutes of Technology (NITs) across the country.

The top scorers of JEE Main will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021, the IIT admission test.

The first two sessions of JEE Main 2021 were held in February and March and the results have already been declared.

There will be a total of 75 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths in JEE Main paper 1 today.

In view of the reduction of exam syllabus by various state and central boards, the NTA has decided to provide internal choice in the question papers.

While there is negative marking for wrong answers in the first section, no marks will be deducted for incorrect answers in the second section.

Students need to bring their JEE Main admit card, along with the filled but unsigned self-declaration form, a photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet, and a photo identification card to gain entry to the exam venue.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2021 JEE Main 2021 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Exam Begins Soon, Here's All You Need To Know
Live | JEE Main 2021 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Exam Begins Soon, Here's All You Need To Know
West Bengal HS (Class 12) Result 2021 To Be Declared Today
West Bengal HS (Class 12) Result 2021 To Be Declared Today
WBCHSE Asks Schools To Issue Class 11 Admission Notice From July 22
WBCHSE Asks Schools To Issue Class 11 Admission Notice From July 22
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Exams Date For Private Candidates Announced
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Exams Date For Private Candidates Announced
Universities Should Become Thought Leaders In Finding Solutions To Global Challenges: Vice President
Universities Should Become Thought Leaders In Finding Solutions To Global Challenges: Vice President
.......................... Advertisement ..........................