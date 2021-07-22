JEE Main 2021: Day 2 Exam Begins At 9 AM, Check Details

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 exam day 2 today

Second-day exams of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 April/July session will begin at 9 am today, July 22. The postponed JEE Main session 3 exams started on July 20 with additional exam centres and according to the National Testing Agency, 7,09,519 students had registered for it. Today, the exam will be conducted in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The paper analysis will be made available at the end of each shift.

The JEE Main BE/BTech is being conducted in the third session. The exam is for undergraduate admission to engineering courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other National Institutes of Technology (NITs) across the country.

The top scorers of JEE Main will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021, the IIT admission test.

The first two sessions of JEE Main 2021 were held in February and March and the results have already been declared.

There will be a total of 75 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths in JEE Main paper 1 today.

In view of the reduction of exam syllabus by various state and central boards, the NTA has decided to provide internal choice in the question papers.

While there is negative marking for wrong answers in the first section, no marks will be deducted for incorrect answers in the second section.

Students need to bring their JEE Main admit card, along with the filled but unsigned self-declaration form, a photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet, and a photo identification card to gain entry to the exam venue.