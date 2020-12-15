JEE Main 2021 Dates Not Finalised Yet: Education Ministry

There has been "no decision on dates yet" for the engineering entrance exam, JEE Main 2021, said the Education Ministry, a few hours after the exam bulletin and an announcement declaring registrations open appeared on the official website of the National Testing Agency. The NTA conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main across the country. By the time the ministry issued its statement, the document and the announcement had both been removed from the exam's official website.

The document that was posted had said that the JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in four rounds next year and the first round will be conducted from February 22 to 25. It contained other information as well, announcing a change in the exam pattern and that the exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including English.

However, at around 7 pm all the notifications and information brochure from the NTA website relating to the JEE Main 2021 had been pulled.