JEE Main 2021 Dates For January And April Exam; Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 dates. The Engineering entrance exam is conducted twice every year, in January and April. The official notification, mentioning the JEE Mains 2021 complete syllabus, exam pattern, registration process, and other information, will be released on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Under normal circumstances, NTA would have started JEE Main registration by now -- last year, registration for the January session was conducted in September -- but the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the schedule this year.

NTA, last year, announced JEE Main exam dates in August and started the registration process for JEE Main January exam on September 2. The January session of the entrance test was held as per schedule but the COVID-19 pandemic, and the subsequent nationwide lockdown enforced in March, delayed the conduct of JEE Main April exam.

NTA finally conducted the April exams in September and announced results within a record five days.

Demand To Reduce JEE Main 2021 Syllabus

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, during the 57th General Council Meeting of NCERT, suggested that the syllabus for all classes should be reduced to 50% and JEE Main 2021 and NEET exams should be held on the basis of the reduced syllabus.

"The current academic session is seriously disturbed due to ongoing Corona crises. The syllabus for all classes be reduced to 50% because of the continued loss of school days. Next year's entrance exams like JEE and NEET should also be based on this reduced syllabus to align with the current year's class syllabus," Mr Sisodia said.

Earlier, in July, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to reduce the syllabi of Classes 9 to 12 by 30%, to make up for the academic loss during the "Extraordinary Situation" of COVID-19.

CBSE’s move was soon followed by state boards as they announced a reduction of syllabi. Many state boards will conduct Class 10 and 12 board exam in 2020-21 based on reduced syllabi.

The National Testing Agency, or the Education Ministry, has not confirmed any such move to conduct JEE Main and NEET exams based on the reduced syllabus. The agency is yet to announce JEE Main 2021 exam date.