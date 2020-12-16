JEE Main 2021 Dates Announced: First Attempt From February 23 To 26

JEE Main 2021 Dates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has announced the dates of JEE Main 2021 today, December 16, 2020. The Engineering entrance will be conducted from February 23 to 26. Also, in a first, JEE Mains will be held four times from the next academic year- February, March, April and May.

In the new paper pattern introduced, candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90 – or 25 out of questions 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. There will be no negative marking in the 15 optional questions and best of four scores will be considered.

This year, JEE Main 2021 will be different in many ways. The agency has decided to conduct the exam in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. While exams in Hindi, English, and Urdu will be held across the country, other regional language papers will be held in the respective states.

In the light of rationalization of the syllabus by various Boards, the NTA has decided to provide for choice in the question papers and thus there will be two sections in each paper.

The decision is aimed at giving students multiple opportunities to improve their scores in the examination if they fail to give their best in the first attempt without wasting a whole academic year.

"In the first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can improve in the next attempt. Additionally, this will reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste a full year," Mr Pokhriyal said.

These changes, the Education Minister said, has been introduced by NTA after reviewing suggestions made by the Education stakeholders. Mr Pokhriyal, in his webinar on December 10, hinted at a change in the exam pattern.

He said that the pattern will be kept in such a way that students across the boards, irrespective of their syllabus reduced or not, will be able to attempt the entrance exam.

Mr Pokhriyal also said that his ministry will positively review the suggestion to hold JEE Main 2021 in multiple shifts. In previous years, the exam was held twice a year -- in January and April.