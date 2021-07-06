JEE Main Dates Announced, Exams In July, August

JEE Main 2021 dates for the remaining sessions announced

The postponed April and May sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will be held in July and August, union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today. The third session of JEE Main will be held from July 20 to July 25, and the fourth session will be conducted between July 27 to August 2, 2021. Students who hadn't registered due to Covid will now be allowed to again apply, Mr Pokhriyal informed adding that the NTA has allowed application from tonight, July 6 till the night of July 8. Aspirants can register for the fourth session from July 9 to July 12.

During the registration process, candidates can also change their choice of examination centres. "To change exam centre according to your desire or convenience, you have to inform us within these three days. We will try to give you the centre of your choice," the minister said.

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier postponed JEE Main exam for April and May sessions.

The examination in April was slated to be held on April 27, 28 and 30, and the May session exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2021.

The first two sessions were conducted in February (February 23-26) and March (March 16-18) this year.

More than 6 lakh candidates (6,20,978) appeared in the first session and over 5 lakh (5,56,248) appeared in the second.

In his public announcement, the NTA said that the JEE Main was divided into four sessions this year to provide flexibility to the students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Students will now get multiple chances to improve their performance at the JEE exam. So if a student did not perform well in one attempt, he/she can attempt it three more times in a year," said the education minister.

JEE Main is the entrance exam for admission into undergraduate engineering programmes in India including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institute of Technology (NIT).