JEE Main 2021 Dates Announced: 5 Ways In Which It Will Be Different
JEE Main 2021: The first session of the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) 2021 will take place from February 22 to 25, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced today. Registration for JEE Main 2021 starts today on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has made multiple changes to the engineering entrance exam to ensure its smooth conduct and to facilitate students who have studied under different state boards that may have altered their syllabi due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
From reduced JEE Main 2021 syllabus to exam pattern, here are five points that students should know.
JEE Main 2021 will be held in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. While exams in Hindi, English and Urdu will be held across the country, other regional language papers will be held in the respective states.
NTA has increased the number of attempts in JEE Main 2021. The JEE Main 2021 will be held in February 2021 followed by three sessions in March, April, and May 2021. “This is being done to ensure that the JEE (Main)2021 does not interfere with the Board examinations, which may be held at different times across the States/UTs,” NTA said.
The pattern of JEE Main has been changed to accommodate students who may have studied under school boards that changed the syllabus due to the lockdown. The questions papers will have choices. Candidates will now have 30 questions in each subject, divided into two sections. Section A will have 20 questions and section B will have 10 questions. Out of the 10 questions in Section B, candidates will have to answer any five.
The total number of questions to be attempted will remain the same (Physics – 25, Chemistry – 25 and Mathematics – 25).
JEE Main 2021 will be held in 329 exam centers across India.