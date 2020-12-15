Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 Dates Announced: 5 Ways In Which It Will Be Different

JEE Main 2021: The first session of the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) 2021 will take place from February 22 to 25, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced today. Registration for JEE Main 2021 starts today on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has made multiple changes to the engineering entrance exam to ensure its smooth conduct and to facilitate students who have studied under different state boards that may have altered their syllabi due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From reduced JEE Main 2021 syllabus to exam pattern, here are five points that students should know.