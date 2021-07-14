JEE Main 2021 Dates Revised For Third Session

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 exam dates have been revised (representational)

JEE Main 2021 date: The National Testing Agency has revised dates for the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021. Earlier Scheduled for July 20 to 25, the exam will now be held on July 20, 22, 25 and 27, 2021. As many as 7,09,519 have registered for the exam. JEE Main 2021 session 3 admit cards have been released by the NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“The National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2021 for the postponed April Session (Session – 3) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different centres located in 334 cities throughout the country and abroad on 20 July, 22 July, 25 July, and 27 July 2021,” reads the NTA notification.

“The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2021 for Session - 3 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in w.e.f. 13 July 2021 (Tuesday) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin. Separate information will be given for downloading the Admit Card for Session – 4 for JEE (Main) – 2021,” it added.

Admit cards of students, who have submitted multiple exam forms, have been withheld and they will have to contact the agency, it further said.

The fourth session was scheduled to begin on July 27 but as the third session has been rescheduled, it may be postponed. However, there is no official confirmation yet.