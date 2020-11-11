Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 Physics: Preparation Strategy, Best Books

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon expected to announce the JEE Main 2021 date. Information regarding JEE Main 2021 syllabus, application form will be made available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main applicants often struggle to balance their preparation for physics and the other two subjects simultaneously. Being ready for physics can help students rank higher on the merit list

Every year, over 9 lakh candidates appear for JEE Main. Hence it is more than important to strengthen your grip over this difficult subject.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is conducted twice every year. JEE Main 2021 is expected to be held in January and April.

Last year, registration for the January session was conducted in September but it has been delayed this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

If planned properly, physics can enhance your JEE Main result. In order to crack the subject with good scores, following the right JEE Main preparation tips is important.

1. Know the JEE Main 2021 syllabus

The first step to strategise an effective study plan is knowing the exam pattern, and syllabus thoroughly. Physics has questions from both Class 11 and Class 12.

The questions asked in JEE Main are objective in nature. There are a total of 75 questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. For each correct answer, 4 marks are awarded and 1 mark is deducted for every wrong answer. All three subjects - physics, chemistry, and mathematics hold equal weightage.

JEE Main 2021 Syllabus: Physics

Physics Physics and measurements Kinematics Laws of motion Work, energy and power Rotational motion Gravitation Properties of solids and liquids Thermodynamics Kinetic theory of gases Oscillations and waves Electrostatics Current electricity Magnetic effects of current and magnetism Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents Optics, Dual nature of matter and radiation Atoms and nuclei, Electronic devices Experimental skills

2. Win small battles

To complete the syllabus of Physics, divide it into three sections or more sections as per the similarity of the chapters. Since, each section will have similar chapters, prepare a separate strategy for all of them. Hence, students should observe the weightage each section holds, the difficulty level of these sections, and whether the questions asked are from NCERT or not. Students should also have a complete understanding of the structure of NEET Physics.

3. Study theory and numericals orderly

The most common mistake students make while preparing for Physics is that they either ignore numericals or the theory part of a chapter. Both numericals and theory of a topic are interlinked and often, JEE Main exams contain questions which are numerical but require a theoretical concept to solve the problem. Keep practicing both theoretical and numerical methods simultaneously to help you have a better understanding of the topic and variations involved within.

4. Solve

Physics requires solving questions to strengthen your grip on concepts and topics. As a student preparing for JEE Main, you must solve questions of the past ten years. Solving JEE Main question papers will help you form a general idea of the type of questions asked in the exam. While solving questions, don’t forget to maintain an error-log and resolve your doubts immediately. This will help you to keep an insight of your weak points and common mistakes to avoid while taking the exam. Every student preparing for an exam has a strong subject and a weak subject. Try to solve more questions from your weak areas. This will help you overcome your weakness. But don’t neglect your strong subject. Keep practising it as well.

Additionally, while solving questions, make a habit of solving them under a certain time constraint. For instance, solve 25 questions in 50 minutes. This will help you improve your speed and manage time.

5. Revision is important

There is no use of all the hard work and study if you don’t revise what you studied. Make a habit of revising from the very beginning of your JEE Main preparation. Revision will help you prepare for the final days of the exam. Through revision, students will be able to identify the points they missed during the first time. Include revision slots in your time table beforehand.

6. Choose your study material wisely

Physics section of JEE Main exam comprises a total of 25 questions. These questions are both theoretical and practical based. It is noteworthy that, physics section usually doesn’t have questions that are directly related to concepts. The questions asked are twisted and interlinked from one concept to another. Hence, while choosing JEE Main physics books, candidates should note that the books must contain all the basic concepts along with numerical problems to back you up with the concept. Following are some of the best books for JEE Main preparation: