NTA JEE Main 2021 Date: Exam Likely In February; Registration To Begin Next Month

JEE Main 2021: The first session of the Joint Entrance Exam Main, or JEE Main 2021, is likely to be held in February instead of January, according to officials. An official notification regarding JEE Main 2021 registration date is expected soon and the application process will begin next month. Usually, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts JEE Main in January and April but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the academic schedule across boards this year.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases and engineering admission for this year still being underway, are among the reasons behind authorities contemplating the move.

"As the engineering admission is still underway, it is being considered that JEE Main 2021 be pushed to February. This will give a chance to students who were not satisfied with the choice of branch or their score," a senior official said.

"Rising number of coronavirus cases is also a factor," the official added.

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced is the admission test for IIITs, NITs and GFTIs across the country. It is also the qualifying exam for the IIT admission test -- JEE Advanced. This year, the April session of JEE Main was postponed twice and held finally in September, following government guidelines, despite protests.

To help a larger group of students, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in October announced that JEE Main will now be conducted in more regional languages, starting from 2021. Currently the entrance test is offered in English, Hindi and Gujarati.

In 2020, a total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE Main exam out of whom only 74 per cent of them had appeared for the JEE Main exam.

NTA, last year, announced JEE Main exam dates in August and started registration for the JEE Main January exam on September 2.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, during the 57th General Council Meeting of NCERT, suggested a 50% reduction of syllabus of all classes and that JEE Main 2021 and NEET exams are held on the basis of the reduced syllabus.

"The current academic session is seriously disturbed due to ongoing Corona crises. The syllabus for all classes will be reduced to 50% because of the continued loss of school days. Next year's entrance exams like JEE and NEET should also be based on this reduced syllabus to align with the current year's class syllabus," Mr Sisodia said.

The agency, however, is yet to confirm any such move.

(With inputs from PTI)