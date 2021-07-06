Updates On Pending JEE Main Sessions Tonight: Education Minister

Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank Education Minister to share updates on pending JEE Main sessions today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on July 6 said he will share information regarding the two pending sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on Tuesday evening. The April and May sessions of the Engineering entrance exam were postponed earlier due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“Dear Students...I will inform you about the third and fourth sessions of the JEE Main exam today at 7 pm,” the minister wrote on social media.

This year, the undergraduate engineering admission test is being conducted in four sessions. The first two sessions – February March – were held without any disruption, but the April and May exams had to be deferred amid the second wave of Covid in the country.

JEE Main is the qualifying exam for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Architecture and Planning courses offered by National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), among others. It is also the qualifying test for JEE Advanced, which is held for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) admission.

In a first, the exam is being conducted in four sessions to give students more chances, the Education Minister had earlier said.

"The move will ensure that students don't miss out on opportunities due to clash of exams or due to the COVID-19 situation," Mr Pokhriyal said in December last year.

Meanwhile, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the UG Medical admission test, is scheduled for August 1.

The Education Ministry’s National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts both NEET and JEE Main exams.