Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021: What Has Happened So Far

On December 15, the National Testing Agency released a JEE Main 2021 notification containing dates, exam guidelines and other details on the entrance exam for engineering. It said that JEE Main 2021 will be held in four sessions. The bulletin was removed from the official NTA website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in -- a few hours later. The announcement saying registrations were to begin on December 15 was removed as well. Later still, the Education Ministry released a statement saying there has been "no decision on dates yet”.

Since the Ministry has said that the decision on dates is pending, the JEE Main dates given in the bulletin cannot be taken as final. However other information mentioned on the bulletin is likely to remain the same.

It said that JEE Main 2021 will be held in more regional languages, which was earlier confirmed by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ himself. The languages mentioned in the now-withdrawn bulletin were -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Also, in his webinar with students, Mr Pokhriyal said that his Ministry will explore the possibility of conducting JEE Main in multiple shifts. The bulletin had said that the first session of JEE Main 2021 will be held in February 2021 followed by three sessions in March, April, and May 2021. “This is being done to ensure that the JEE (Main)2021 does not interfere with the Board examinations, which may be held at different times across the States/UTs,” NTA said.

The bulletin also showed a change in the question pattern, which was hinted at by the Education Minister. As per the bulletin which was later removed, each subject will have 30 questions instead of 25.

Even if the JEE Main 2021 dates get changed, other information mentioned in the bulletin are likely to remain the same.