  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2021 Dates Live Updates: Education Minister To Announce Schedule Today
Live

JEE Main 2021 Dates Live Updates: Education Minister To Announce Schedule Today

JEE Main 2021 dates, a change in JEE Main exam pattern, multiple attempts will be announced today, at 6 pm, by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 16, 2020 1:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main Schedule, Number Of Times Exam Will Be Held To Be Announced Today: Education Minister
“Will Announce JEE Main 2021 Dates Today”: Education Minister
JEE Main 2021 Dates Withdrawn
JEE Main 2021: What Has Happened So Far
JEE Main 2021 Dates Not Finalised Yet: Education Ministry
JEE Main 2021 Pattern Changed: Know How To Apply
JEE Main 2021 Dates Live Updates: Education Minister To Announce Schedule Today
JEE Main 2021 Dates Live Updates: Education Minister To Make A Final Announcement At 6PM Today

JEE Main 2021 Dates Live Updates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will today announce JEE Main 2021 dates at 6 pm, on his official Twitter account. A change in JEE Main exam pattern, multiple attempts are expected to be announced by the Education Minister. Yesterday, a notification was released at jeemain.nta.nic.in and it suggested these changes. However, the notification was withdrawn after a while.

Joint Entrance Exam Main is the admission test for National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). It is also the qualifying examination for the IIT admission test -- JEE Advanced.

Follow JEE Main 2021 Dates Live Updates Here

Live updates

JEE Main 2021 dates will be announced today, at 6 pm, by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. JEE Main 2021 registration will begin soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

01:50 PM IST
Dec. 16, 2020

JEE Main 2021 Notification

Soon after the official announcement by the Education Minister, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the official JEE Main 2021 notification at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The notification will mention JEE Main registration date, eligibility, exam pattern among other information. 

 



By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
01:47 PM IST
Dec. 16, 2020

01:46 PM IST
Dec. 16, 2020

JEE Main 2021 Schedule

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will today announce JEE Main 2021 dates on his official twitter account. 

Click here for more Education News
Ramesh Pokhriyal JEE Main 2021 JEE Main 2021 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Schedule, Number Of Times Exam Will Be Held To Be Announced Today: Education Minister
JEE Main Schedule, Number Of Times Exam Will Be Held To Be Announced Today: Education Minister
COVID-19: AKTU Semester Exams 2019-20 For Final Year Students From January 7
COVID-19: AKTU Semester Exams 2019-20 For Final Year Students From January 7
NCERT Announces New NTSE Stage 2 Exam Date; Check Details
NCERT Announces New NTSE Stage 2 Exam Date; Check Details
“Will Announce JEE Main 2021 Dates Today”: Education Minister
“Will Announce JEE Main 2021 Dates Today”: Education Minister
JIPMER PG 2021 Rank Letter Released For DM/MCh Courses At Jipmer.edu.in
JIPMER PG 2021 Rank Letter Released For DM/MCh Courses At Jipmer.edu.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................