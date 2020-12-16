JEE Main 2021 Dates Live Updates: Education Minister To Announce Schedule Today
JEE Main 2021 dates, a change in JEE Main exam pattern, multiple attempts will be announced today, at 6 pm, by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.
JEE Main 2021 Dates Live Updates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will today announce JEE Main 2021 dates at 6 pm, on his official Twitter account. A change in JEE Main exam pattern, multiple attempts are expected to be announced by the Education Minister. Yesterday, a notification was released at jeemain.nta.nic.in and it suggested these changes. However, the notification was withdrawn after a while.
Joint Entrance Exam Main is the admission test for National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). It is also the qualifying examination for the IIT admission test -- JEE Advanced.
Live updates
JEE Main 2021 dates will be announced today, at 6 pm, by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. JEE Main 2021 registration will begin soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2021 Notification
Soon after the official announcement by the Education Minister, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the official JEE Main 2021 notification at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The notification will mention JEE Main registration date, eligibility, exam pattern among other information.
Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.@DDNewslive @PIB_India @EduMinOfIndia @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/Ibp9QqhzOd— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2020
JEE Main 2021 Schedule
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will today announce JEE Main 2021 dates on his official twitter account.