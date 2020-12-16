JEE Main 2021 Dates Live Updates: Education Minister To Announce Schedule Today

JEE Main 2021 Dates Live Updates: Education Minister To Make A Final Announcement At 6PM Today

JEE Main 2021 Dates Live Updates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will today announce JEE Main 2021 dates at 6 pm, on his official Twitter account. A change in JEE Main exam pattern, multiple attempts are expected to be announced by the Education Minister. Yesterday, a notification was released at jeemain.nta.nic.in and it suggested these changes. However, the notification was withdrawn after a while.

Joint Entrance Exam Main is the admission test for National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). It is also the qualifying examination for the IIT admission test -- JEE Advanced.

