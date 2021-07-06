JEE Main 2021 Dates Announced For Pending Sessions, Application Window Reopens Tonight

JEE Main 2021 application window will be reopened tonight (representational)

JEE Main 2021 date: The third and fourth sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2021 will be conducted in July and August, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said today evening. The third session will be conducted from July 20 to 25 and the fourth session has been scheduled for July 27 to August 2, the minister said. Earlier, these exams had been postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

Mr Pokhriyal further said another chance will be given to students to apply for the exams, who were unable to register earlier due to Covid-related restrictions. The JEE Main 2021 application window for the third session will be reopened tonight and the last date to register is July 8.

For the fourth and final session, the registration window will be reopened from July 9 to 12. the minister added.

The application form link will be activated on the JEE Main 2021 official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students, during the application window, will be allowed to change their exam centres, the minister said, adding that the number of exam centres have been doubled for the remaining two sessions.

JEE Main is one of the most sought after exams in the country. Lakhs of students appear in it every year. The first two sessions of the exam were conducted in February and March.

As many as 6,20,978 students appeared in the first session and 5,56,248 students took the exam in the second session.

National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government and private institutions consider the exam for admitting students to BTech and other programmes.

Meanwhile, students are also waiting for updates on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, which is scheduled for August 1. The application process is yet to start.

Students, in response to Mr Pokhriya's tweet, had asked if the exam will be postponed. But the minister did not comment on the medical entrance exam.