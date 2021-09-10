JEE Main 2021 Cut-Off: Counselling, Admission Process For NITs, IIITs, CFTIs

JEE Main 2021 result for Session 4 to be out today

JEE Main result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely announce the JEE Main cut-off 2021 along with the JEE Main 2021 result today. Students scoring marks above the JEE Main cut-off will be able to take admission to the undergraduate (UG) programmes -- BE, BTech and BArch at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). The admission to UG programmes in NITs, IIITs and CFTIs will be through Central Seat Allocation Board on the basis of all India ranks (AIR).

Once the JEE Main 2021 result is declared, engineering and architecture course aspirants who meet the required JEE Main cut-off marks will be eligible to apply for admission to various engineering institutions. After the declaration of the JEE Main results, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start JEE Main counselling.

States including Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand and many other private universities and institutes accept JEE Main scores and ranks for admission to the BE, BTech and BArch programmes. The JoSAA counselling 2021 dates are yet to be announced.

The state-wise admission process and eligibility criteria vary from state to state. The previous year’s cutoff can give an idea about the chances of admission to candidates.

JEE Main Result: NIT Admission

In the case of NITs, 50 per cent seats are for students from the states in which the NIT is situated and the remaining 50 per cent for those from other states. Typically, in the case of open, unreserved seats, candidates from outside the state require higher ranks or NTA scores.

This year, the NITs will admit students on the basis of their performances in JEE Mains. Earlier, apart from the performance in JEE Main, NITs used to demand either 75 per cent mark in the board examinations or a place in the top 20 percentile of their respective boards.

The top 2.5 lakh scorers will be able to register for JEE Advanced 2021. The registration for JEE Advanced is scheduled to start on September 11. JEE Advanced qualifying candidates become eligible for admission to various undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture courses in 23 IITs. Applicants to register for JEE Advanced 2021 must qualify JEE Main first.