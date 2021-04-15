JEE Main 2021: Check Previous Years’ Qualifying Cut-Off

JEE Main cut-off 2021 will be released by NTA after May session

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2021 cut-off after the May exam. There will be two types of JEE Main cut-off 2021 -- qualifying cut-off and admission cut-off. JEE Main 2021 qualifying cut-off will be the minimum score required by the candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced. JEE Main admission cut-off 2021 is the minimum score required to get admission in the JEE Main participating institutes. JEE Main 2021 qualifying cut-off will be released by NTA while the admission cut-off will be released by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on behalf of the participating institutes.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now

Previous Years’ JEE Main Cut-Off (Qualifying)





Year General OBC-NCL SC ST Gen-EWS PwD 2020 90.3765335 72.8887969 50.1760245 39.0696101 70.2435518 0.0618524 2019 89.7548849 74.3166557 54.0128155 44.3345172 78.2174869 0.11371730

*Scores are in percentile

JEE Main 2021: How cut-off marks are calculated?

Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2021 must know how these cut-offs are determined by the authorities. The authorities will consider various factors for determining the JEE Main cut-off such as--

The difficulty level of JEE Main exam

Total number of candidates taking the exam

Total number of seats available for admission

Previous year cut-off trends

JEE Main cut-off is released to shortlist candidates for further process. The admission of candidates will be done on the basis of All-India ranks that will be compiled and declared after the conduct of the JEE Main May 2021 exam.

This year, NTA is conducting JEE Main 2021 in four sessions- February, March, April and May. JEE Main February and March session has been successfully conducted. JEE Main April exam dates are April 27 to 30 and May session dates are May 24 to 28.