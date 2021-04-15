  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2021: Check Previous Years’ Qualifying Cut-Off

JEE Main 2021: Check Previous Years’ Qualifying Cut-Off

JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release JEE Main 2021 cut-off after the May exam. Candidates appearing for JEE Main this year can take a look at previous years' cut-off to get an idea of the marks required to clear the entrance test.

Education | Written By Ritu | Updated: Apr 15, 2021 6:49 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main Admit Card For April Exam Soon; Know Where, How To Download
JEE Main 2021: Admit Card For April Exam Likely To Be Released Soon
JEE Main Admit Card For April Exam Expected Soon
JEE Main Admit Card For April Exam Likely To Be Released Soon
JEE Main 2021: Here's How Toppers Prepared For February, March Sessions
JEE Main April 2021 Admit Card Expected Soon
JEE Main 2021: Check Previous Years’ Qualifying Cut-Off
JEE Main cut-off 2021 will be released by NTA after May session
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2021 cut-off after the May exam. There will be two types of JEE Main cut-off 2021 -- qualifying cut-off and admission cut-off. JEE Main 2021 qualifying cut-off will be the minimum score required by the candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced. JEE Main admission cut-off 2021 is the minimum score required to get admission in the JEE Main participating institutes. JEE Main 2021 qualifying cut-off will be released by NTA while the admission cut-off will be released by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on behalf of the participating institutes.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now

Previous Years’ JEE Main Cut-Off (Qualifying)


Year

General

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

Gen-EWS

PwD

2020

90.3765335

72.8887969

50.1760245

39.0696101

70.2435518

0.0618524

2019

89.7548849

74.3166557

54.0128155

44.3345172

78.2174869

0.11371730

*Scores are in percentile

JEE Main 2021: How cut-off marks are calculated?

Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2021 must know how these cut-offs are determined by the authorities. The authorities will consider various factors for determining the JEE Main cut-off such as--

  • The difficulty level of JEE Main exam
  • Total number of candidates taking the exam
  • Total number of seats available for admission
  • Previous year cut-off trends

JEE Main cut-off is released to shortlist candidates for further process. The admission of candidates will be done on the basis of All-India ranks that will be compiled and declared after the conduct of the JEE Main May 2021 exam.

This year, NTA is conducting JEE Main 2021 in four sessions- February, March, April and May. JEE Main February and March session has been successfully conducted. JEE Main April exam dates are April 27 to 30 and May session dates are May 24 to 28.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Check Status Of CBSE, Other State Boards
Live | Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Check Status Of CBSE, Other State Boards
NEET 2021 Result Will Be Used For More Courses: NTA
NEET 2021 Result Will Be Used For More Courses: NTA
"Don't Postpone, Cancel UP Board 10th Exams," Say Students
Odisha Government Postpones All Board Exams After COVID Surge
Odisha Government Postpones All Board Exams After COVID Surge
IGNOU Confers Over 2.3 Lakh Degrees, Diplomas At 34th Convocation
IGNOU Confers Over 2.3 Lakh Degrees, Diplomas At 34th Convocation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................