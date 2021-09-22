JEE Main 2021: Check NIT Warangal’s Cut-Off From Last Year

JEE Mains 2021 admission to NITs

JEE Mains 2021 results have been released and students are now gearing up for admission to various engineering colleges. The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal is one of the premier engineering institutes which secured 19th rank in the NIRF 2021 ranking.

Students seeking admission to various courses offered by the college will be required to meet the cut-off. However, the cut-off list of the college has not been released yet. The cut-off list is prepared after considering certain factors like last year's exam trends, number of seats in the college, number of applicants, the difficulty level of the paper.

Talking about last year's cut off, there were six rounds of JOSAA counselling for admission to NIT Warangal.

NIT Warangal previous year cut off

Course Name Home State Other State Computer Science and engineering 2043 (Male),3447 (Female) 1541 (Male),5035 (Female) Electronics and communication engineering 4689 (Male),7026 (Female) 4671 (Male),7507 (Female) Electrical engineering 8973 (Male),10319 (Female) 6985 (Male),11308 (Female) Mechanical engineering 11719 (Male),16533 (Female) 9961 (Male)17009 (Female) Civil engineering 18565 (Male)20782 (Female) 19088 (Male)25044 (Female) Chemical engineering 17129 (Male)24701 (Female) 16030 (Male)19539 (Female) Bio technology 32156 (Male)31338 (Female) 25417 (Male)27730 (Female) Metallurgical and materials engineering 25662 (Male)34013 (Female) 24034 (Male)32475 (Female)





Students who have qualified JEE Mains 2021 will be appearing for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 counselling and they will be allotted college on the basis of their secured JEE Mains rank.

Through JEE Mains, students get admission to various National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

Students who got rank under 2,50,000 are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2021 and qualifying students will get admission to IITs. JEE Advanced will be conducted on October 3.